On eve of Sena founder’s death anniv, camps clash

Rival factions of Shiv Sena clashed at party founder, late Bal Thackeray’s memorial at Shivaji Park, when chief minister Eknath Shinde visited the site to pay respects on the eve of the supremo’s death anniversary, on Thursday. Workers of opposing sides went on a collision course as soon as Shinde left; heavy sloganeering filled the air. Police had to intervene to prevent possible violence. HT Image

The incident occurred within a week of a similar confrontation between the factions in Mumbra, when Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was not allowed by workers of the Shinde faction to visit a razed shakha. Thursday’s incident was a retaliation by Sena (UBT) workers. Every year, on November 17, the Thackerays accompanied by party workers visit the memorial at Shivaji Park. To avoid any confrontation, the chief minister chose to visit the memorial on Thursday night. MP Rahul Shewale, MLA Sada Sarvankar and other leaders accompanied Shinde.

Soon after they learnt about his visit, leaders from the Thackeray faction such as Anil Desai and MP Anil Parab, along with party workers, arrived at Shivaji Park. While the chief minister had exited the spot, Thackeray loyalists started sloganeering against Shinde, eliciting a retort with equal fervour from the opposing side.

The confrontation led to the workers pushing against each other, calling for police intervention to prevent the situation from turning violent. Cops managed to convince and lead Shinde party workers on the other side of the memorial’s fencing, while the Thackeray faction remained within.

Desai and Parab from Thackeray faction and Sada Sarvankar from the opposing side tried to control the situation.

Shinde faction spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre alleged misbehaviour by the rivals. “We were peacefully paying tribute to our leader but Uddhav Thackeray’s workers raised slogans and also pushed our women workers. This is not the teaching of Bal Thackeray,” said Mhatre.

Thackeray faction leader Kishori Pednekar denied Mhatre’s allegation and said, “The videos clearly show how women workers from the Shinde side tried to attack our party workers. There was no need for Shinde to visit the memorial today. This was an unfortunate incident.”

Desai added party workers took umbrage at “the way the workers visited the place”.

“We are here to keep the sanctity of the place. It is an emotional time for us. We will not allow anyone to spoil the day,” said Desai.

Reacting to the episode, Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, “Traitors’ group tried to do wrong which was not acceptable, so our party workers stopped them.” While joint commissioner of police (law and order) Satyanarayan said police will take appropriate action in the matter, CM said, “I have avoided visiting the memorial on the day of Balasaheb’s death anniversary. This behaviour of the Thackeray faction has marred such an important day for Shiv sainiks.”

