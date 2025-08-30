MUMBAI: Amidst constant rains, the collapse of a retaining wall in a passage in Saki Naka at around 3:30pm on Friday led to the death of one person. The deceased, 45-year-old Mangala Gaonkar, was working as a domestic worker, according to locals, when the wall fell on her. One dead in wall collapse in Saki Naka

The wall that collapsed belonged to the Gulababa Society in Pereira Wadi, Saki Naka.

Locals at the spot took her to the private Xzone Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.