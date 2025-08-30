Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
One dead in wall collapse in Saki Naka

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 30, 2025 05:28 am IST

A retaining wall collapsed in Saki Naka, Mumbai, during heavy rains, killing 45-year-old domestic worker Mangala Gaonkar.

MUMBAI: Amidst constant rains, the collapse of a retaining wall in a passage in Saki Naka at around 3:30pm on Friday led to the death of one person. The deceased, 45-year-old Mangala Gaonkar, was working as a domestic worker, according to locals, when the wall fell on her.

The wall that collapsed belonged to the Gulababa Society in Pereira Wadi, Saki Naka.

Locals at the spot took her to the private Xzone Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Follow Us On