Thane, Police have arrested a man and are trying to trace his two associates for allegedly bursting firecrackers outside a district jail in Maharashtra's Thane, and assaulting an on-duty constable there after he tried to stop them, an official said. One held, 2 booked for bursting crackers near prison gate, assaulting constable

The incident took place outside the district jail at Adharwadi in Kalyan during the intervening night of March 14 and 15, he said, adding that the accused burst the crackers to celebrate the release of one of them from the prison on bail.

A case in this connection was filed based on a statement by Abhijit Sudam Koli , a senior officer at the district jail.

The prime accused in the case, Rohit Ganesh Jagdale and two other men aged between 25 and 30, gathered outside the main gate of the jail and burst firecrackers that flew into the air. They indulged in the act despite a 440-voltage current flowing through the wired fence above the gate for security reasons, the official said.

They burst the crackers to celebrate the release of Jagdale on bail, he said.

When constable Amol Desale, who was on duty at the prison gate at that time, tried to stop them, the trio turned violent.

"The accused abused the constable, knocked him down and obstructed him from performing his duty," the police official said.

After the incident, the police arrested Jagdale, while a search operation is underway to trace his two accomplices, he added.

A case registered against the trio at Khadakpada police station under sections 132 , 270 , 326 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

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