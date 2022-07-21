One injured as slab collapses in a building in Seawoods
An incident of slab collapse at a CIDCO building was reported on Thursday. The incident that occurred in Gurukripa Society, Seawoods, at 4am caused injury to the ear of a resident, Sanjay Pawar (52), who was sleeping at that time.
“I slept at 9.30pm on Wednesday after coming from work. Even before this, we have complained to CIDCO and an inspection was done but no repairs were carried out. Even after this incident, they came and had a look on Thursday. They asked us to move out so that they could get the repair work done. But, where will we go? Almost 40% of the slab collapsed along with the false ceiling on me. Fortunately, it fell on the right side of my face, injuring only the ear. I have got seven stitches on the ear and bled profusely,” Pawar said.
CIDCO issued a statement saying the examination of the building was in process.
-
No need to be happy about clean chit, Kunwar Vijay on sacrilege SIT report
Days after the Punjab government released the final report of the special investigation team into the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases, which ruled out any political link, Aam Aadmi Party legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Thursday said “no one needs to be happy” about the clean chit as the case of post-sacrilege police firing incidents is still pending in court.
-
MVA’s favourite prosecutor removed from ₹52.89-crore cheating case against BJP leader
Advocate Pradip Gharat who had represented the state government in several high-profile cases during the tenure of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime has been taken off the cheating case against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya. On Tuesday, Gharat received a letter from the law and judiciary department, removing him as special public prosecutor in the case. Bharatiya is accused of duping the Indian Overseas Bank to the tune of ₹52.89 crore during 2011-15.
-
Amritsar shootout: Police trying to trace vehicle that dropped gangsters at encounter site
A day after two gangsters, accused of shooting Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, were killed in an exchange of fire at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar, the Punjab Police have launched a hunt to trace the vehicle suspected to have dropped the duo at the encounter site.
-
SGPC begins process to send special batch of pilgrims to Pakistan
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Thursday initiated the process to send a special “jatha” (batch of pilgrims) to Pakistan to take part in the centenary of Saka (massacre) Panja Sahib, which will be commemorated on October 30. The apex gurdwara body has asked those willing to be part of the group to deposit their passports are other relevant documents at its head office in Amritsar by August 5.
-
Save water: BKU launches stir outside Trident Group unit in Barnala
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Thursday started a five-day-long stir outside a unit of Trident Group located at Dhaula village in Barnala to raise concern over the contamination and depletion of groundwater. Trident Group, the largest textile group in the state and an exporter of towels, bedsheets and yarn, had already announced to temporarily shut down major operations at the unit as a precautionary measure.
