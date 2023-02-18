One killed, four injured in Tarapur factory blast

Mumbai: One worker was killed and four others were injured in a blast at a chemical factory in Tarapur MIDC of Boisar on Friday morning.

According to the police, the incident took place at 11am on Friday when the boiler of the JPN Pharma Ltd company exploded.

There were 49 employees inside the factory situated on plot number 182 of the MIDC area at the time of the accident. While the boiler was running, the glass wall of the condenser blew up killing a worker instantly. Other workers heard the blast and immediately called the emergency services.

Other four workers, who were present near the spot, were rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital in Boisar. They have sustained severe burns.

“We have registered an accidental death report and an investigation into the matter was on. We are awaiting the fire brigade report to find the cause of the blast,” a police officer said.