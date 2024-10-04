One killed in slab collapse in Grant Road

Mumbai: One person died after the slab of a house in Grant Road collapsed around 8.30am on Thursday. The incident occurred at the century-old United Chambers, a ground plus four floor storeyed residential building near Shalimar Hotel. The building has been vacated in the aftermath of the slab collapse and residents have been moved to a transit camp, said officials. Instructions have also been issued to residents to remove their false ceilings, the officials added. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, a slab on the second floor of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) building collapsed onto the first floor, which further collapsed to the ground floor, creating a large cavity. The building’s caretaker Sagar Shivaji Nikam, 36, who used to live on the ground floor, was injured in the incident and was declared brought dead at the JJ Hospital.

A resident from the adjoining building who requested anonymity said the incident occurred late at night and most residents were unaware of it till the morning.

“The collapse occurred on the rear side of the building in the second-floor house, which has been unoccupied for some time. My son heard a noise at midnight. But when he came outside and had a look around, he couldn’t ascertain the source and went back to sleep,” said the resident.

Officials from MHADA’s Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) said they received a call at 10.45am saying a slab had collapsed at the building. On perusing the building’s history, it was found that some repair work was undertaken around eight months ago as per instructions and demands of tenants. The damage to the structure wasn’t visible then as a majority of the residents had installed false ceilings, said MHADA officials.

“Had there been no false ceiling, the weakened slab could have been spotted and repaired eight months ago,” said an official.

The building has been vacated in the aftermath of the slab collapse and residents have been moved to a transit camp, said officials. Instructions have also been issued to residents to remove their false ceilings, the officials added.

Now, some portions of the building will be propped up to support the structure. Officials have also initiated the process under section 79(A) of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act, 1976, which permits the authority to serve a notice to the owner/ landlord of a cessed building to submit a redevelopment proposal with consent of 51% residents within six months. In case the landlord or owner fails to submit a proposal, the occupants or tenants of the building will be asked to submit a proposal for redevelopment under section 79(B) within six months. If none respond, MHADA will take up the building’s redevelopment.