IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / One year of Covid-19: Online mode - a big lesson for education system
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. (HT FILE)
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

One year of Covid-19: Online mode - a big lesson for education system

As online became the only mode of learning during the lockdown months of 2020, the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became visible, as thousands of children were forced out of the education system, and thousands more faced learning setbacks.
READ FULL STORY
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:00 AM IST

Months after the nationwide lockdown started in March 2020, 15-year-old Sahil Gaikar’s life was upended forever. He found out that his parents’ savings were nearly over. His father, Sandeep, a dabbawala, and mother, Kavita, a home-maker, had no money left to pay the rent of their Kalyan flat, buy food, or pay the fees for his sister, Pratiksha, and him. There was only one option left: to live with his grandparents in Junnar, Pune district.

It was meant to be temporary. In October, Sandeep, Kavita, and Pratiksha returned to Mumbai – Kavita got a job at a local tailoring unit, Sandeep took up a job as a security guard as office-goers were still working from home and no one needed their lunch boxes delivered. Pratiksha got admission in a college. The money was still barely enough.

Sandeep asked Gaikar to stay back with relatives in Sangamner in Ahmednagar, where he could join a junior college. Gaikar, who scored 73% in Class 10, wanted to join the Science stream, and that’s what he did, at a tenth of the cost.

“I left behind all my friends and my house in Mumbai because we could no longer afford my studies in the city,” Gaikar said. But living on a farm, and attending college in a small town came with its own challenges. For one, his college does not have a proper functioning laboratory. Gaikar has no coaching classes nearby – something that he sorely missed. Internet connectivity is poor in the village and Gaikar has barely been able to attend classes after his college started in September 2020.

“It has become really tough to study,” Gaikar said.

Affected by inequality

Millions of school and college-going students would agree with Gaikar. Online learning is revolutionary in many ways: it can take education modules to remote corners of the country and help supplement learning benchmarks for different age groups. However, when it became the only mode of learning during the lockdown months of 2020, the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became immediately visible as thousands of children were forced out of the education system and thousands more faced learning setbacks.

Between April and June 2020 the state education department collected data from schools in two blocks of each of the 36 districts to understand the means of communication that students had access to. Nearly 16% of the students who responded had no access to any medium of communication (radio, television or mobile phone); more than 26% students in the state did not have access to even a simple mobile phone. Inequities varied across the state. For instance, in Mumbai, nearly 88% students reported having access to phone.

In another survey, this one conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) before the beginning of the academic year in June, it was found that of the 5.98 million students who had access to a smart phone, only about 57% had internet connectivity. A total of 737 schools (private and state-run) and 6,855 students (between classes 1 to 10) were surveyed. Students in remote parts of the state like Gadchiroli and Palghar were simply unable to attend online classes due to poor network and lack of digital resources.

Reshma Agarwal, an education specialist at UNICEF, said the survey team realised that many children had simply fallen off the radar. “When we did the survey in June, we got the phone numbers of a few students picked in a random sample and within that lot 3-4% students could not be reached. We got their contacts from their teachers, but we still couldn’t track them down. We need to tackle the loss of a learning environment along with loss of livelihood, and anxieties that come with migration.”

In December 2020, Leadership for Equity, a Pune-based NGO that works closely with the state education department, conducted a community survey to assess the impact of the pandemic on learning. The NGO reached out to 382 teachers and nearly 400 parents across six districts, including Pune, Akola, Satara, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nashik. Almost every teacher reported that at least two children from their class had failed to return to school.

In Mumbai where mobile penetration is higher than other parts of the state, data compiled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month revealed that more than 60,000 of the 628,000 students studying in 2,387 municipality-governed schools, for which data was collected, have not been able to attend online classes due to varied reasons, including migration and lack of access to devices.

Challenges for teachers

“I started with a revision of all that was taught to the class over the last 10 months but realised that students had not understood quite a bit. It was shocking because I had never realised this until I took a physical session with them. In online classes, they seemed to respond well and also solved tests sent to them on their phones. But the fact that a large number of students struggled was left unaddressed till it became more apparent in the offline classes.”

That was the experience of a 32-year-old Math teacher in Osmanabad with her Class 9 students on the first day back at school in November.

Vikram Adsul teaches at a Zilla Parishad school in Karjat, Ahmednagar. The school is located in a small hamlet called Bandgar Vasti, home to members of the Dhangar community. When the school opened in January 2021, Adsul also realised what the loss of learning in a physical space meant.

“We found that while foundational skills of students, including reading and writing were more or less intact, their ability to take up complex tasks and understand concepts in various subjects had drastically reduced. The response rate of students has definitely gone down and it is a cause of concern,” he said. The state education department allowed schools in the state to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from November 23, 2020 and for classes 5 to 8 from January 27, 2021. The final decision of reopening schools, however, rested with the local authorities. Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai decided to remain closed as the cases of Covid-19 infection were still high.

Ashwini Sonavane, block education officer in Bhor in Pune district said parents fear that their children have lost a year altogether. “I worked in Bhamragad, Gadchiroli earlier and there, majority of the households barely have electricity. How can you expect students to attend online classes? The end result of this is learning loss and the risk of children dropping out. Girls, for instance, are likely to bear the brunt of this more because they are made to work in the household and in the farm instead of allowing them to study.”

Efforts made

On March 1, the state education department began a drive to identify the number of students who are not attending class across 100,000 schools in all districts. They will halt this drive on March 20. The idea is to get a sense of how many students have fallen out of the education net.

MSCERT and UNICEF have also compiled some of these experiments into a small booklet which will be released this month. One of the teachers mentioned in this booklet is Smita Kapse, a 43-year-old Math and Science teacher in a Zilla Parishad school in Malewadi, Solapur. More than 50% of her students did not own a smart phone and could not attend Kapse’s online classes. So she came up with a strategy.

Kapse reached out to her former students and formed a group that called itself Corona Fighters. This group, comprising 16 to 25-year-old students many of whom are either in college or working, began to hold physical classes for small groups of students in their own localities. “Each former student was allotted three students. Every week, I would meet them and guide them for the following week’s plan,” Kapse said.

“Most of them are children of labourers who work on fields in the village. Their parents don’t even have permanent homes and having an Android phone is out of question,” she said.

Between April 2020 and January 2021, Corona Fighters taught nearly 150 students. Snehal Suryavanshi, a class 12 student and one of Kapse’s former students, said she was happy to see the children keep up with their studies in tough times. “Kapse ma’am taught us to motivate these children to study by offering incentives like positive remarks or a toffee if they did well. This made learning fun for them. We are happy we could make a difference.”

Meanwhile, Sahil Gaikar has made peace with the fact that he is stuck in Ahmednagar for now. He is keen to prepare for the army and navy entrance. “I miss my friends and my teachers and sometimes call them when I have some doubts with studies. But the pandemic has changed everything for me,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Hiren Mansukh death: ATS registers case of murder

By Manish K Pathak and Anamika Gharat, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) has registered a case of murder against unknown persons in connection with the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren, 48, who was found dead in Kalwa creek on March 5, hours after his family reported he was missing
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT)
(HT)
mumbai news

International women’s day: The women in Maharashtra’s politics

By Eeshanpriya M S, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:21 AM IST
HT takes a three key women leader – NCP MP Supriya Sule; Rashmi Thackeray, the chief editor of Saamana, mouthpiece of Shiv Sena; and BJP national secretary and former state minister Pankaja Munde
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. (HT FILE)
Students in a classroom in a school in Kasheli village, Bhiwandi, which reopened after a year in February. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

One year of Covid-19: Online mode - a big lesson for education system

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:00 AM IST
As online became the only mode of learning during the lockdown months of 2020, the stark inequalities of class, caste and gender became visible, as thousands of children were forced out of the education system, and thousands more faced learning setbacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajit Pawar. (Hindustan Times)
Ajit Pawar. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: MVA govt all set to present its second budget today

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar will on Monday present the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s second budget, which is expected to register a revenue deficit of more than 1 lakh crore against the estimated revenue generation of 3,47,457 crore, in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and months-long subsequent lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aviation sector was severely affected last year with a two-month halt in flights followed by restrictions on domestic and international operations. (HT FILE)
Aviation sector was severely affected last year with a two-month halt in flights followed by restrictions on domestic and international operations. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Aviation sector awaits successful vaccination drive; crawls towards normalcy

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Experts said the ministry of civil aviation is estimated to create 1,058 jobs this month which signals growing optimism in the industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Topic of emergency should be buried once and for all, says Shiv Sena

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:18 AM IST
The Shiv Sena on Sunday said the topic of India’s Emergency of 1975 is “outdated” and must be “buried once and for all”, as the current situation in the country is much worse
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers. (HT FILE)
A total of 19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Over 11,000 railway passengers fined for not wearing mask

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:51 AM IST
On Western Railway, 5,530 passengers were booked till March 6. On Central Railway, 6,177 passengers were fined. A total of 19.9 lakh was collected as fine from the passengers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Thackeray. (HT PHOTO)
Raj Thackeray. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

U-turn by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena: Raj says revive Nanar to get jobs for locals

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:46 AM IST
In a complete U-turn, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, has demanded revival of the refinery petrochemical project at Nanar in Ratnagiri, which was scrapped by the previous Fadnavis government in 2019 after all political parties other than the Bharatiya Janata Party opposed it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Employees sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE)
Employees sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Professional course institutes grapple with time crunch to finish syllabus

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Delay in admissions to professional courses this year has led to serious trouble not only for students, but also colleges. Colleges have been grappling with separate class and exam schedules for their first-year batches as compared to rest of the batches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker wearing PPE kit sanitises a luggage of a passenger at Dadar station in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
A health worker wearing PPE kit sanitises a luggage of a passenger at Dadar station in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai crosses 1,300 new Covid cases mark after October

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Mumbai’s case tally stands at 333,569, of which 9,319 are active, with recovery rate of 93%; 4 deaths take toll to 11,504.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Lab operator arrested over false Covid -19 report

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Shivaji Nagar police arrested a pathology lab owner on Friday for allegedly giving a forged negative report to a 71-year-old Covid-19 patient.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Shakti bill has provisions of stricter punishment for heinous crimes like rape, acid attack, social media abuse against women and children.
The Shakti bill has provisions of stricter punishment for heinous crimes like rape, acid attack, social media abuse against women and children.
mumbai news

Shakti bill delayed further as govt seeks time for deliberation

By Surendra Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The Shakti bill which has the provisions of stricter punishment for heinous crimes like rape, acid attack, social media abuse against women and children is likely to be delayed again at least by four months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. The channel has refused to comment. (HT FILE)
Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. The channel has refused to comment. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

TRP manipulation case: Republic TV not termed accused, says Mumbai Police

By HT correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The Mumbai Police, in its affidavit in response to the rejoinder filed by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which runs Republic TV and other channels, seeking to quash the FIR and charge sheet against its employees in the alleged TRP manipulation case, said that the petitioner is attempting to get the probe transferred to CBI though it is not named as an accused in the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Amid Covid-19 women in science juggle with chores, childcare, research

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown amplified challenges faced by women
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Things to keep in mind during tax assessment

By Abeer Ray
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:32 AM IST
While announcing the budget this year, one particular announcement was greeted with particular cheer by high-income group (with an annual income equal to 50 lakh or more) earners: they would not have to pay extra towards coronavirus related cess
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP