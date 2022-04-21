Only 1 or 2 Covid cases reported daily in Kalyan Dombivli; no need to worry, says official
The Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are under control with only one or two reported daily. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), however, has kept one Covid centre ready in case of a surge in cases.
“The cases are very low and there is no rise in the cases as of now. Those who are testing positive are also not direct Covid cases but those who are admitted to the hospital for some other illness and have to take the Covid test, and then test positive. So, in this case, the Covid cases are very less in Kalyan-Dombivli with only one or two testing positive,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.
The daily Covid cases in KDMC limits, as per state government figures, is 0-2. “On most days, we have zero cases in the city. Also, those who test positive are asymptomatic. As of now, there is no need to worry about the rise in cases in the city,” added Panpatil.
Meanwhile, the civic health department also claimed that the active cases in the city are between 0 and six since March 15. Also, these active cases are not admitted in any of the civic Covid centres.
“Most of them are in home isolation, while only those with comorbidity and other severe illnesses are admitted to private hospitals. So, the hospitalisation is also zero in the city and at the same time there are no deaths reported,” said Panpatil.
Last time KDMC reported a death due to Covid was on February 27.
As per the State Government figures, the total number of Covid cases reported in KDMC so far is 1,76,183 and the total number of deaths is 2,973.
The civic health department, although, has claimed that there is no rise in cases, has kept its Covid centre at Vibha Company in Dombivli MIDC ready to deal with the cases, in case of a rise.
-
Retired Army Colonel booked for killing wife before dying by suicide
PUNE A retired Colonel from the Indian Army was booked for killing his wife before dying by suicide. The 74-year-old retired and his 69-year-old wife were found dead at their Ghorpadi residence on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place between 7pm and 7:30pm on Wednesday. Their other son is also a Colonel in the Indian Army while their daughter is a homemaker in Delhi, the police said.
-
EOW registers fresh FIR against HDIL promoter Sarang Wadhawan
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Housing Development Infrastructure Limited promoter Sarang Wadhawan for allegedly defrauding Yes Bank to the tune of ₹8.60 crore. The EOW has accordingly registered a fresh FIR against Sarang Wadhawan on the complaint of chief vigilance officer of Yes Bank, Sandeep Mehra. They were arrested in October 2019 along with other officials of PMC Bank.
-
Pak national who inadvertently crossed over to India sent home
A Pakistan national who had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side, via the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur, was handed over to the Pak Rangers by the Border Security Force on Wednesday evening. A BSF spokesperson that the man, who appeared to be of partially unsound mind, had entered the Indian Territory on Wednesday morning and was sent back home on humanitarian grounds. No objectionable items were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson added.
-
Panvel City Municipal Corporation to develop burial ground for Muslim community in Taloja
In a major relief to the Muslim community of Taloja node, Panvel City Municipal Corporation has unanimously approved a resolution to develop and allot a burial ground in the area. The community had long been demanding the graveyard. The graveyard will be developed on plot 8 and 9 in Sector 15. CIDCO has transferred the two plots admeasuring 1626.93sqm and 1707.87sqm, respectively, to the PCMC.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to replace streetlights with LED lights
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to replace all streetlights in the city with LED lights. It will replace 35,000 street lights this year, leading to a saving of ₹7Cr annually. All city roads including the highways will have LED streetlights. NMMC would soon be taking up Palm Beach Road for the replacement. This year 35,004 LED fittings will be installed. Better lighting will also reduce cases of accidents.”
