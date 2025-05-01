MUMBAI: The opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the ruling Mahayuti alliance have welcomed the central government’s decision to conduct a caste census, saying it would help establish social equality. However, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar called it a “fraudulent decision”, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) and OBC organisations have demanded a time frame for the census, urging the government to disclose the mechanism involved in conducting the exercise. Oppn parties hail caste census, Ambedkar calls it a ‘fraudulent decision’

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said the move should not be used as a campaign issue. “The case census is a welcome move but it should not be used only for election campaigning; it must be implemented without delay. Sapkal added that the government should also consider removing the 50% cap on reservations.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, a prominent OBC leader in Maharashtra, is pleased with the decision, saying a long-pending demand has been fulfilled. “The last caste census was done in 1931, and several leaders since Independence were advocating the need of a caste census. In 2010, along with Gopinath Munde of the BJP and Sameer Bhujbal from the NCP, around 100 MPs proposed a resolution regarding a caste census. The Union government conducted a socio-economic survey but the outcome was not made public. On January 8, 2020, the Maharashtra assembly unanimously passed a resolution for a caste census. Now, with this caste census, OBCs and nomadic tribes will get justice and political reservations can also be restored,” said Bhujbal.

Deputy chief minister and NCP chief, Ajit Pawar, called the caste census a welcome step. “It would enable the government to allocate more funds for the development of deprived and neglected communities, and it will help to establish social equality.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a “historic decision”. He said, “The Congress-led government in 2011 assured a caste census but dropped the idea after opposition from its cabinet ministers. I thank prime minister Narendra Modi for this decision. It’s a historic decision and will open a new era of social justice.”

Deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief, Eknath Shinde, said Narendra Modi is the first prime minister since Independence to have the courage to conduct a caste census. “The Congress only gave assurances but prime minister Narendra Modi has shown the courage to conduct the caste census for the first time after Independence. This decision will open a door to social justice and will establish the kind of society that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar hopes for,” said Shinde.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said her party had been demanding a caste census for a long time and she was pleased that the demand has been fulfilled. “For years, we demanded a caste census and raised the issue in parliament. This decision will help enumerate the various castes in the country. I hope the government will start the process soon.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare urged transparency in the process. “This announcement should not turn into a mere assurance with an eye on the Bihar assembly polls. The government should explain when this census will start and disclose the process,” said Andhare.

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar slammed the move, calling it a “fraudulent decision”. He also questioned the government’s motive. “The government says it will conduct a caste census but there is no clarity on when it will be conducted. It also contradicts the central government’s own submission before the Supreme Court that a caste census is not possible. I suspect this decision has been announced to divert the people’s attention away from Pahalgam attack,” alleged Ambedkar.

On the other hand, the OBC Welfare Foundation, has demanded clarity on the proposed caste census. “This is a significant development in India’s quest for social justice. We welcome the decision but the absence of a clear roadmap or specific deadlines raises concerns, especially given the government’s history of flip-flopping on this issue. We urge the government to walk the talk by outlining a concrete plan, ensuring a robust data collection mechanism, and engaging with stakeholders, to address the administrative challenges involved,” said Mrunal Dhole-Patil from the foundation.

