As a voter, I am concerned with micro-level developments. I expect politicians to understand the local problems and elevate the standard of living. ‘Our tax money must be spent with care’

Maharashtra is one of the biggest, richest states and Mumbai is one of the most expensive cities with a large number of taxpayers. Like most voters, I am essentially looking for accountability from elected officials regarding how this money is utilised. There is no explanation as to why the roads are always dug up, and no clarity about when it will end. The pothole menace, poor quality roads, and endless road repairs are not only inconvenient but have also claimed several lives. Ensuring top quality transportation infrastructure should be prioritised so that commuting is safe, stress-free and brings an added level of convenience to the citizens. The auto and taxi unions must be negotiated with as citizens feel cheated and helpless when they are charged abnormally high rates. This is becoming a norm especially in populated commercial pockets like Lower Parel, Bandra Kurla Complex and Andheri.

Littering and spitting increase contagion and spread diseases, which is intensified during monsoons. Higher penalties can be levied or impactful campaigns undertaken to promote civic sense. Under-construction redevelopment and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects must meet completion timelines so that pollution is curbed, and the housing crisis is addressed.

The condition of government hospitals is pitiful. More funds must be allocated towards hospital infrastructure and facilities for the public health care system to meet the city’s demand. Lives need not be lost due to lack of beds, medicines or delayed treatment.

Despite being educated, a large section of today’s youth remains unemployed and unemployable. The elected officials should establish youth centres to help them align their skills with the right opportunities. Our public schools should be upgraded too with better amenities, study materials, and a higher pay for teachers will be a step in the right direction towards securing our children’s future.

As told to Megha Sood