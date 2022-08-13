Over 200 housing societies collect 20L for Independence Day festivities

Mumbai Over 200 housing societies of Thakur Village in Kandivali (East) have come together and collected ₹20 lakh for the occasion of Independence Day.

What is even more interesting is that they have refrained from calling politicians or celebrities to hoist the national flag on Monday. Rather, they have decided that the flag will be unfurled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sweepers and conservancy workers from Thakur village.

They have also organised a two km march, and over a thousand residents are expected to take part. Wheelchairs have also been arranged for senior citizens who wish to take part in the march. Also, to felicitate the seniors who turned 75 this year, an embossed silver coin will be presented to them.

Rahul Tangri, chairman, Thakur Village Cultural and Sports Association and Nisha Parulekar, part of Soch Sayani group have spearheaded the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Thakur Village.

“Thakur Village has more than 50,000 residents but we are expecting around 15,000 to participate in a rally at 7am on August 15. About 5,000 students from Thakur College of Commerce and Science will also be taking part. We will felicitate a cop from Samata Nagar police station and the family of a soldier. We are arranging 21 wheelchairs and calling all senior citizens from the laughter club,” said Tangri.

“We have only got the flags from the BMC but each and every road will be lit up by us. We have shot a video along with the Soch Sayani group on our national anthem,” said Tangri.

Asha Shenoy (75), from Neptune society, said she is elated about being felicitated on August 15. “We will wear our kanjeevarams and feel proud to be born in the same year when our country got independence. We were all born with India in a free India,” she said.

Aruna Kamat, another senior citizen from Evershine society in Thakur Village, said that for three days, all the seniors will dress up in their finery. “We will take part in the rally with 10,000 residents and walk 1km. We are strong enough and have the stamina to walk. The enthusiasm is contagious and nobody wants to be left out,” said Kamat.