Over 200 housing societies collect ₹20L for Independence Day festivities
Mumbai Over 200 housing societies of Thakur Village in Kandivali (East) have come together and collected ₹20 lakh for the occasion of Independence Day.
What is even more interesting is that they have refrained from calling politicians or celebrities to hoist the national flag on Monday. Rather, they have decided that the flag will be unfurled by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sweepers and conservancy workers from Thakur village.
They have also organised a two km march, and over a thousand residents are expected to take part. Wheelchairs have also been arranged for senior citizens who wish to take part in the march. Also, to felicitate the seniors who turned 75 this year, an embossed silver coin will be presented to them.
Rahul Tangri, chairman, Thakur Village Cultural and Sports Association and Nisha Parulekar, part of Soch Sayani group have spearheaded the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Thakur Village.
“Thakur Village has more than 50,000 residents but we are expecting around 15,000 to participate in a rally at 7am on August 15. About 5,000 students from Thakur College of Commerce and Science will also be taking part. We will felicitate a cop from Samata Nagar police station and the family of a soldier. We are arranging 21 wheelchairs and calling all senior citizens from the laughter club,” said Tangri.
“We have only got the flags from the BMC but each and every road will be lit up by us. We have shot a video along with the Soch Sayani group on our national anthem,” said Tangri.
Asha Shenoy (75), from Neptune society, said she is elated about being felicitated on August 15. “We will wear our kanjeevarams and feel proud to be born in the same year when our country got independence. We were all born with India in a free India,” she said.
Aruna Kamat, another senior citizen from Evershine society in Thakur Village, said that for three days, all the seniors will dress up in their finery. “We will take part in the rally with 10,000 residents and walk 1km. We are strong enough and have the stamina to walk. The enthusiasm is contagious and nobody wants to be left out,” said Kamat.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics