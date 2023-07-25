FYJC: 80,039 seats allotted as most colleges reduce cut-offs

Mumbai: Out of the 93,202 students who had applied for admission to the First Year Junior College (FYJC=Class 11) in the first special round, 80,039 were allotted seats on Monday. Many students were overjoyed as some popular city colleges that had previously closed with much higher cut-off scores in the third round offered seats with lowered cut-offs. HT Image

“I scored 73% in Class 10 and dreamt of getting into Kelkar College with arts. I lost hope of getting into one of the colleges of my preference after the third round. So, I changed some of the options for the special round. Surprisingly, I got Kelkar College in this round. I am very happy to pursue my higher education at the college of my choice,” said Mukta Kore, a student from Thane.

The Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) office, responsible for conducting the centralised admission process for FYJC, declared the merit list for the first special round. An official from the DyDE said that it is an usual trend where the most sought-after city colleges lower their cut-off marks in the first special round after closing with higher cut-offs during the third merit list.

“After a drop in the cut-off scores in the second merit list, popular city colleges tend to close admissions at higher cut-offs in the third round. It is primarily due to most of these colleges filling their seats through the centralised admission process by the end of the second round. Subsequently, vacant seats from minority, in-house, and management quota are surrendered for centralised rounds, leading to a marginal drop in the cut-off scores to accommodate the additional seats,” an official from the DyDE office said.

However, not all colleges followed this trend, as some continued to close at higher cut-offs, indicating fewer available seats. Churchgate-based HR and KC colleges witnessed a marginal drop in the cut-off scores, while St Xavier’s College and R A Podar College persisted with higher cut-offs compared to the third merit list.

In the special round, 53,530 students were allotted seats in their first-preferred colleges, mandating them to confirm their admissions. Additionally, 10,895 students secured seats in their second-preferred colleges, and 5,616 students were granted admission to their third-preferred colleges. The commerce stream witnessed the highest number of allotments, with 42,447 candidates, followed by the science stream, with 30,189 students and the arts stream, with 6,685 students.

The official from the DyDE guided students who were allotted seats in colleges that were not their first preference. “They can either confirm admission if they are content with the allocation or wait for another round for a potentially better allotment. It was confirmed that there will be another special round for seat allotment, allowing those without any current seat to participate,” added the official.

