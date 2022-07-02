Overbearing deputy, OBC quota and state’s finances to keep CM Shinde on edge

Mumbai: Engineering a split in a party like Shiv Sena was a difficult task for rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde but he managed it, albeit with help from a “powerful national party”. Now, bigger challenges await the new chief minister. From restoring reservations for Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities to handling the financial situation of the government—there is no dearth of challenges for Shinde as he heads the state government from the sixth floor of Mantralaya.

His real challenge, however, would be running the government with a powerful ally who will likely control everything in his government—from the numbers on the floor of the assembly to key departments. He will also have to tread cautiously because there could be a perception that he is a puppet chief minister.

Shinde will also have to find a way to restore the political reservation that the OBC community enjoyed in local self-government bodies but was set aside by the Supreme Court. Despite sincere efforts, the tri-party Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government failed to get the apex court order reversed for the civic polls that are scheduled to be held in the second half of this year. It later initiated a survey to compile empirical data in support of the reservation.

An equally important political issue will be to provide reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education which too was set aside by the apex court. “It is a tough task as compared to OBC political reservation but with a friendly attitude of the Central government following the regime change, we could expect to ensure reservation for Marathas,” said a senior MLA from the rebel camp who is likely to be inducted as a minister.

For the state government, the Covid epidemic which has reared its head again, the agrarian crisis and state finances are serious issues. Shinde-Fadnavis will have to find their way to handle the same.

“For Shinde, having Fadnavis as his deputy will be of help because it would be easier to get the Center’s help in handling such issues. Since we are a partner in power, it becomes our responsibility to tackle them. Any failure or goof-up on this front could affect our reputation,” said a senior BJP leader.

The bonhomie between the duo could be in peril in case of the emergence of a major power tussle. The two sides have not yet announced the division of the portfolio. The departments such as home, finance, cooperation, rural development and urban development are important for the control of the government. Besides, the bureaucracy may take Fadnavis more seriously due to his weightage in the central government ruled by the BJP. Even during the MVA regime in the state, the bureaucrats were not keen to do anything against Fadnavis.

According to the BJP leader, Shinde’s biggest challenge would be working under the shadow of Fadnavis and trying to outgrow it. “Since Shinde will be heading a government controlled by the BJP, he must act according to the template laid down by the party and not step out of line,” he noted.

The BJP leader, who is also a legislator, said that a conflict between Fadnavis and Shinde could arise over issues and policies related to Mumbai and the postings of senior administrative and police officials. “More importantly, Shinde may have a tough time keeping his faction together as his legislators form a loose political grouping,” he admitted.

A senior Shiv Sena leader noted that the different working styles of Shinde and Fadnavis could sow the seeds of future conflict between them. “Fadnavis is very sharp and has a good grasp over issues,” he noted, adding that he is also known to be a quick decision-maker. Compared to Shinde, Fadnavis had an enviable hold over the state bureaucracy and the police establishment and he has retained this despite being out of power for over two-and-half years.