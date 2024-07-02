Panvel water woes eased as Dehrang Dam overflows

Mumbai: Residents of Panvel were relieved as persistent rains replenished the Dehrang Dam, prompting the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to withdraw water cuts in the city. The recent downpour has raised water levels sufficiently, allowing the civic body to resume regular supply operations. Constructed in 1964, the Dehrang Dam, situated 15 kilometres from Panvel, spans 277 acres(Bachchan Kumar/HT)

The PMC, which grapples with a daily requirement of 32 million litres of water, had faced challenges due to dwindling reserves at the Dehrang Dam, exacerbated by irregular supply from external sources. Residents had been enduring erratic water availability despite a once-a-week cut, voicing persistent concerns.

Constructed in 1964, the Dehrang Dam, situated 15 kilometres from Panvel, spans 277 acres, with 125 acres submerged. Over the years, sedimentation from the Matheran hills had reduced its storage capacity, necessitating urgent desilting measures.

"The dam has filled up early because its capacity has reduced. The water in the dam does not last long once the monsoon is over. By April, it is almost empty," said Atul Jaitpal, a social worker. "There is a need for a permanent solution through new sources of water, along with the repair of the water pipelines of CIDCO and MJP, which perennially leak."

Vilas Chavan, PMC's Deputy Engineer (Water Supply), acknowledged the temporary nature of the dam's relief, emphasising the need for additional water sources to accommodate Panvel's projected population growth. Plans are underway to source water from the Dolwal Dam and Patalganga river.

On the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Water Resources Department approved 3.65mcm of water from the Patalganga River for drinking purposes in March. This will ensure an additional 10MLD of water for Panvel. "We are awaiting the final government order on it. The agreement has to be signed soon," Mr. Chavan said.

Regarding the timeline for laying a new water pipeline under Phase 3 of the Nhava Sheva water supply project, which will supply water from MJP and MIDC to PMC, he added, “It is in progress, and we have been informed that it will be completed by September. This will also help in reducing the leaks that were more frequent earlier.”