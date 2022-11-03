Param Bir Singh extortion case: Two suspended cops reinstated

Mumbai: Two police inspectors, who were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on November 8, 2021 in connection with an extortion case registered against former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh and others, have been reinstated.

Vivek Phansalkar, commissioner of police, recently chaired a suspension review meeting and after reviewing the findings of the internal inquiry against Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, reinstated them into service after over 10 months of suspension.

A senior IPS officer confirmed the development on Wednesday. The department, however, refused to share details of findings of the internal inquiry.

Gopale and Korke were arrested after a complaint was filed against them and five other police officers at the Marine Drive police station by a Bhayander-based businessman, Shyamsundar Agarwal. On November 16, they were sent to judicial custody.

At the time of arrest, Gopale was posted at Khandala Police Training Centre, while Korke was at Local Arms Department in Naigaon.

Agarwal had filed a complaint of cheating and extortion against Singh, five other police officials, builder Sanjay Punamia and businessman Sunil Jain. Agarwal had alleged that he was falsely implicated in a case and Singh, Punamia and other conspired against him and demanded money in return for not arresting him.

After CID arrested Punamia, Jain, Gopale and Korke, the agency filed a chargesheet in the matter.

Meanwhile, Gopale and Korke moved court for bail. The two cops claimed that the case was filed to falsely implicate them. The duo finally got bail in the case in March and February, respectively, this year. The investigation of the case along with all other cases naming ex-CP Singh is now with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as per the orders of the supreme court.

Gopale had handled many high-profile cases registered in Mumbai over the years, including the IPL betting racket and murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. He was also awarded a President’s Medal in 2020.