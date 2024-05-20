Parsik Hill dead body: Mauritian man who came to India for employment murdered

Mumbai: A day after a man’s body was found inside a ditch at Belapur’s Parsik Hill, the police on Sunday established the identity of the deceased as Navin Kumar Baboo, 53, a citizen of Mauritius who held Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI). HT Image

The police suspect that Baboo’s head was smashed with a stone by an unidentified person after they discovered two dupattas, two rocks as well as a bike at the crime scene on Saturday night.

Baboo had come to India around eight months ago along with his 22-year-old son in search of employment. “Baboo’s father had settled in Mauritius many years ago and since then their family lived there. The father-son duo were staying at Shahbaz village in Belapur. His son Rudish had started working at a three-star hotel four days ago. Baboo was still in search of a job and had given interviews at various hotels, including a seven-star hotel,” said an officer.

A sense of unrest prevailed on the hillock frequented by morning walkers after the news spread of a dead body. “The bike’s registration number led us to Baboo’s son in Belapur. We went to their home and asked the whereabouts of his “So far, what we know is that on Friday Baboo left home at 4pm and informed his son that he was going to meet a friend. We are trying to find what led to such a gruesome murder,” said senior police inspector Giridhar Gore. The police have ruled out robbery as the motive in the crime as a silver bracelet and a ring were found intact on the body of the deceased. The deceased’s phone is missing and the police are searching for it. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.