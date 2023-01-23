Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Part of under construction building collapses in Mumbai's Girgaon, 1 injured

Part of under construction building collapses in Mumbai's Girgaon, 1 injured

mumbai news
Updated on Jan 23, 2023 07:02 AM IST

A part of an under-construction building allegedly collapsed in Mumbai's Girgaon on Sunday injuring one person.

Part of under construction building collapses in Mumbai's Girgaon, 1 injured | Representational image(Nikhil Sharma/HT Photo)
Part of under construction building collapses in Mumbai's Girgaon, 1 injured | Representational image(Nikhil Sharma/HT Photo)
ANI |

A part of an under-construction building allegedly collapsed in Mumbai's Girgaon on Sunday injuring one person. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building in Kattar lane collapsed and injured one person.

The cause of the building collapse is yet to be ascertained.

More details in the matter are awaited.

Last month, as many as five people were injured after the bamboo scaffolding of an under-construction high-rise building collapsed injuring five people in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on December 7, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai
mumbai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out