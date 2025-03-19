Partner arrested over a month after Kalbadevi resident’s death

MUMBAI: Over a month after a 55-year-old man was found dead at his home in Kalbadevi, the LT Marg police have arrested his partner, a 34-year-old man, for causing death by negligence and theft. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the deceased fell unconscious while having sex with the accused on February 14 and later died of a suspected heart attack. His partner, however, fled with his two mobile phones instead of taking him to a doctor.

The 55-year-old man was found dead on February 16 after his neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from his house. The police had earlier registered an accidental death report (ADR).

“The body was rushed to the JJ Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was dead. His relatives told us that both his mobile phones were missing. He used to stay alone and live on the income from his ancestral property,” said a police officer from the LT Marg police station.

The police then started searching for the deceased’s two mobile phones. After they were switched on recently, the police were able to trace the locations of both devices to the Kalbadevi cloth market. After scanning CCTV footage around the deceased’s residence, they learnt that the deceased was in a relationship with a 34-year-old Borivali resident, who had the phones.

“We learnt that the 34-year-old man used to work in the cloth market, where they came in contact with each other. On Valentine’s Day, while having sex, the 55-year-old fell unconscious. Instead of taking him to a doctor, the 34-year-old fled with his two mobile phones. On apprehending him, he denied everything. But when brought to the police station, he confessed after we showed him technical evidence like his chats with the deceased,” said the police officer.

The police added the deceased could have survived had he been taken to the hospital on time. “We are still waiting for the cause of death report. However, prima facie, we suspect it to be a heart attack. We have booked the 34-year-old under section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said the police officer.