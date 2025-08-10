Pawar claims he was offered 160 ‘guaranteed seats’ before Maharashtra polls

NAGPUR: A detailed inquiry is needed into the allegations of “vote theft” raised by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to clear doubts about the integrity of the electoral process, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday. The former chief minister of Maharashtra also alleged that two people had approached him ahead of the 2024 assembly elections, claiming they could “guarantee” 160 out of 288 seats. Nagpur: NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_09_2025_000175B) (PTI)

Gandhi on August 7 alleged that there were 100,250 “stolen” votes in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of Bangalore (Central) parliamentary constituency that helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the seat in 2024, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of “colluding” with the ruling party. Gandhi also alleged that a similar pattern had occurred in Maharashtra, where the BJP won the assembly elections just four months after the Lok Sabha polls. His presentation, which also included names of the voters involved, had prompted an immediate reaction from ECI, which had asked him to send a signed declaration and oath to the effect. Gandhi, however, dismissed the demand, saying he had already taken an oath on the Constitution in Parliament.

“Rahul Gandhi’s presentation on vote theft was well-researched and well-documented. A detailed inquiry is needed into the concerns raised by him to clear doubts (about the integrity of the electoral process) among people. ‘Doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani hona chaiye’. I feel the inquiry will bring out the truth,” Pawar told reporters in Nagpur.

He added that since the ECI is an independent body, it shouldn’t ask for a separate declaration from Gandhi. “Gandhi had also said this in Parliament. It is not proper for the election commission to ask for an oath (declaration) from him,” he said.

The NCP(SP) chief also alleged that two people had approached him ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections claiming they could “guarantee” the Opposition 160 of the state’s 288 seats, and that he also introduced them to Gandhi but the two INDIA bloc leaders finally declined their “offer” holding “this is not our way”.

“I introduced them to Rahul Gandhi. He ignored what was told to him. He was also of the view that we (Opposition) shouldn’t get involved in such things and go to the people directly,” he added.

The BJP won 132 seats in the assembly elections with allies Shiv Sena and NCP adding 57 and 41 constituencies, respectively, to the saffron tally. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, which bagged 30 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra months before the assembly elections were held, had attributed its rout to discrepancies in EVMs and fudging of data.

Reacting to Pawar’s statements on the alleged offer to rig the Maharashtra assembly elections, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked why the NCP (SP) chief had kept silent for so long.

“Rahul Gandhi made a statement against EVMs but Sharad Pawar never said so. He did not speak about this alleged incident (offer to rig the elections) for so many months. Now suddenly he spoke about it. How come he made this statement only after meeting Gandhi? It seems like Pawar too follows the Salim-Javed kind of script like Gandhi does,” Fadnavis remarked.

Fadnavis also criticised Gandhi for not complying with the ECI’s demand that he give a declaration on oath about his allegations. “Will you say I have already taken an oath under the Constitution if the court asks you to submit an affidavit?” he said, adding it was Gandhi’s usual tactic to tell a lie and go away (without substantiating it).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said there could be some truth to Pawar’s statement, adding that whenever someone questions the Election Commission, the BJP takes umbrage. “Sharad Pawar has been in politics for decades, and if he is saying something, there might be truth to it. We have all seen how vote theft takes place. Whenever we criticise the Election Commission, it hurts BJP,” said Thackeray.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that Pawar is a veteran leader, and his claims about rigging the assembly election are founded in facts. “Whatever Pawar said, and whatever our leader Rahul Gandhi revealed in his presentation, indicated the same fact, that the assembly elections were rigged. Pawar spoke the truth and it also showed the difference between Rahul Gandhi, who is not ready to use wrong methods to win elections, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” said Londhe.