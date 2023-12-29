Pawar meets Shinde ally Bachchu Kadu, eyebrows raised in ruling camp

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday morning called on Prahar Janshakti Party chief and MLA Bachchu Kadu at the latter’s residence in Amravati. Close to a one-hour meeting took place in the backdrop of Kadu’s unhappiness over not getting a ministerial position in the Eknath Shinde-led government despite assurances. The meeting has raised eyebrows in the political circles. HT Image

Kadu, who was a junior minister in the Thackeray government, invited Pawar for breakfast, which was accepted by the veteran leader.

Pawar was on a two-day tour of the Amravati district attending several events and programs. Kadu extended his support to Shinde during a split in Shiv Sena, which led to the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in June last year.

Kadu confirmed that the discussion was on political and social issues but also said that he won’t be shifting his loyalty until Shinde is the chief minister.

“We are with Eknath Shinde and will not take any decision to leave the ruling coalition until he remains as the chief minister. If he will not remain as the CM, in that case, a different decision can be taken,” Kadu told reporters after meeting Pawar.

The independent MLA said that he runs his own outfit and will have to think about its strengthening and development. “Both the coalition (ruling and opposition) are similar to us. We will extend support to those who will accept our demands,” he said.

Kadu is a four-term MLA from the Achalpur assembly constituency in Amravati district.