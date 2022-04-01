Pawars attack BJP, right-wing groups for promoting hate against minorities
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing groups for targeting minority communities.
While senior Pawar spoke about how The Kashmir Files movie was being used to promote hatred against minorities, the deputy CM said people should think about the issues they were engaged in even after 75 years of India’s independence and where the world was heading.
Ajit Pawar was reacting to BJP’s demand to stop the use of loudspeakers at mosques as they were creating “noise pollution”.
The NCP chief accused the BJP of creating a “poisonous atmosphere” in the country by spreading “false propaganda” about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir. He also said the Kashmiri Pandits had to leave the valley, but Muslims too were targeted in a similar manner.
“Such a film should not have been cleared for screening. But it is given tax concessions and those responsible for keeping the country united are encouraging people to watch the film that stokes anger,” Pawar said while addressing a convention of the minorities department of the party’s Delhi unit.
“Pakistan-based terror groups were responsible for the attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims,” he added.
The former defence minister said if the BJP-led Narendra Modi government really cared about Kashmiri Pandits, it should make efforts for their rehabilitation and not to stoke anger in their mind against minorities.
Further slamming BJP for dragging the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, into the controversy over exodus of Kashmir Pandits, Pawar said the VP Singh-led government was in power in the country and not Congress, as portrayed in the movie (The Kashmir Files).
“The VP Singh government was backed by BJP,” he said, adding, “Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the home minister and Jagmohan, who later contested the Lok Sabha polls from Delhi as a BJP candidate, was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir when the exodus occurred.”
The NCP chief said the then Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, had quit following differences with Jagmohan and it was the governor who facilitated the departure of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.
The deputy CM said, “In the recent days, we have started discussing such issues [that promote hatred against minorities] more than discussing development works. In my view, all political parties and their leaders need to make attempts to maintain social harmony. This August 15, we are completing 75 years of independence and we need to think about the issues we are engaging people in and where the world is heading. People need to think about this seriously.”
Claiming that it leads to noise pollution, the BJP’s Mumbai unit said it wanted mosques to stop using loudspeakers. A delegation headed by BJP’s city chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha recently met Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey seeking a ban on their use.
-
CBI secures production warrant for taking custody of Anil Deshmukh, Vaze and others
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday obtained a production warrant from the special CBI court for taking custody of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and suspended police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the corruption case against the 72-year-old NCP leader.
-
Structural audit panel to probe complaints of 60 high-rises
The district administration on Thursday said that it will form a structural audit committee within the next few days to probe into complaints pertaining to use of poor construction material and structural issues reported from high-rises in Gurugram. Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav also asked the structural engineers and auditors to submit their proposals so that a decision on empanelment of experts can be taken at the earliest.
-
Ludhiana | 5 auto mechanics booked for installing modified silencers on motorcycles
After three days of drive against Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles fitted with modified silencers, the traffic wing of city police commissionerate has started tightening noose around the shops and mechanics' neck, who are involved in selling or fitting of modified silencers. On Thursday, the traffic police lodged five FIRs against the mechanics, who were found fitting modified silencers. DCP said the check was conducted following information received from sources.
-
After 7-year wait, Gurugram fire department gets eight new tenders, fleet now 32
After a gap of nearly seven years, the district fire department in Gurugram got a boost as it received eight new fire tenders from the Haryana directorate of fire services on Thursday, taking its current fleet of 24 fire tenders to 32. The Gurugram fire department comes under the ambit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram. Mayor Madhu Azad inaugurated the eight vehicles at the Sector 29 fire station on Thursday.
-
Ludhiana man arrested for thrashing traffic cop
The police on Thursday arrested a motorcyclist for allegedly assaulting a traffic police personnel near Soni Kanda in Dehlon following a road rage. Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, said when the victim, Dalvinder Singh of Bhagwanpura village, was about to take the main road while coming from the slip lane, the accused, Taranpreet Singh of Ayali Kalan, was coming from another side and the two were about to collide.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics