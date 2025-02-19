MUMBAI: A 49-year-old pedestrian was killed after a speeding autorickshaw, coming from the wrong direction, rammed into him outside the Santacruz railway station at around 8pm on Monday. Pedestrian killed after being run over by speeding auto on wrong side

The police said the auto driver was going from the station at high speed on the wrong side and the deceased was crossing the road when the incident occurred. The Vakola police have arrested the auto driver, identified as Imran Abdul Rashid Ansari, 36, after registering a case.

According to the police, the deceased, Vijay Gurav, lived in Khandwala SRA housing society near Vakola bridge in Santacruz East along with his wife and two children, and worked as a technician in a private hospital in Mumbai Central area. He was on his way to an ailing relative’s home when the auto rammed into him.

Due to the impact of the hit, Gurav suffered severe injuries on his head as he fell on the road. Bystanders immediately called police who rushed him to Nanavati hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, said senior inspector Prakash Khandekar of Vakola police station.