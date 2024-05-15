‘People’s issues are my manifesto’: Shiv Sena’s Yamini Jadhav

MUMBAI: Yamini Jadhav, the Shiv Sena MLA from Byculla, was among the candidates who filed her nomination for Lok Sabha elections at the last minute. Despite being a surprise pick of the ruling Mahayuti alliance for the Mumbai South constituency, the 56-year-old is confident about her chances, having also been a corporator in the past. Mumbai, India - May 14, 2024: Yamini Jadhav, the Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency intract with HT reporters at HT Office in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In a roundtable interaction with the HT Mumbai team on Tuesday, Jadhav spoke about her vision for the constituency, where the redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings is a major issue. Jadhav also discussed the challenge of going up against two-term MP Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

How is your campaign going on?

The campaign is going on very well, as it should. I am in a complete trance. Candidates need to go into a zone to understand the feelings of the citizens.

As your candidature was announced at the last minute, do you think it will have an effect on your campaign?

No, not at all. I am currently an MLA. Earlier, I was a corporator. I have a deep connection with my constituency. As a politician, you need to be available all the time. I am always available to my citizens.

Did you expect your candidature?

No, I never expected that my name will be on the list of candidates. Personally, I was not even in the race. I was happily surprised, and it is proud movement for all women as a woman candidate is contesting from south Mumbai constituency.

What are the big issues you are focusing on in your constituency?

Redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings is a major issue. There are also cessed and non-cessed buildings in south Mumbai that are in urgent need of redevelopment and repairs. People are saying they can manage to work as contractual workers, but they can no longer manage to live in a 10x10-foot room. To provide them with homes is my priority. Recently, under the leadership of chief minister Eknath Shinde, we handed over the keys of houses to 2,000 mill workers from the city.

You have Mumbai Port Trust land in your constituency, and they also want redevelopment. What are your views on it?

Yes, there is the issue of rehabilitation of slums on central government land like Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) and National Textile Corporation (NTC). For this, we need to develop a joint policy with the state and central government. We also want to focus on cluster development in my constituency with the new housing policy.

What is the new housing policy?

The new housing policy is approved by the state government, but I want to suggest some amendment to it, which includes a change in the criteria of the minimum land required. Currently, the minimum area for carrying out cluster redevelopment is 4,000 sq m. I will work to bring this down to 3,000 sq m. Because of the current criteria, many small buildings are still awaiting redevelopment. I will use this policy positively and give new houses to citizens from my constituency. After these amendments, many projects from south Mumbai will be implemented in an easy way. With the new policy, we can easily control developers.

Your opponent Arvind Sawant is a two-term MP and formerly from your party. Does that cause you worry or anxiety?

No, not at all. I also have two-term experience, one as a corporator and now I am MLA. My opponent has been an MP for 10 years, but these issues have been pending. My belief is that before being MP or MLA, you have to be a corporator, because corporators are deeply connected with the constituency.

How difficult is it to defeat the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate in your constituency?

I don’t think it is very difficult. When you are on the field, you are available 24x7, then it is not difficult.

Did you think Marathi votes will be divided in the final count?

If your needs are not fulfilled by your representative, people don’t think or vote on the lines of language. At the end of day, we all are human beings. People are aware of daily issues, want development and medical aid. They want public representatives to be available to them. I am in politics but not a politician.

What about the infrastructure in south Mumbai?

Currently, I am not very aware of these issues, but I will make myself aware of the same. As a human being, I am addressing many issues, not only at the level of my constituency but also at the state level. As a woman MLA, I have been constantly working on gender-based issues, including the third gender. I have demanded that the government provide subsidised sanitary pads, at least 10 a month for women at ₹1 each. Currently, policewomen are allowed to wear a saree only after 16 weeks of pregnancy. But after my demand, they are allowed to wear a saree uniform from day one of pregnancy, as they can’t wear heavy belts and trousers when they are pregnant.

You worked as a corporator, and are now working as an MLA. What is your next step as you are now an MP candidate?

To be very frank, I don’t have my own manifesto. People’s issues are my manifesto. I will understand people’s issues and try to solve them. For example, there is a parking issue in south Mumbai. Once redevelopment happens, this issue will automatically be addressed.

There are many senior citizens in your constituency. What will be your priority in terms of addressing their issues?

Firstly, as an MP, I will address the issue of railway concession, which was stopped during the pandemic. In state transport buses, we are giving concessions to senior citizens and, likewise, can get railway concessions.

You are part of the Mahayuti. There are many candidates who were interested in contesting the south Mumbai seat. Is BJP helping you in your campaign?

It is very obvious that more people were interested before my candidature was declared. But once it was was announced, we all worked as one team. I get support from all allied parties.

Did you think polarisation will impact voting in your constituency?

No, not at all. There is no polarisation. Currently, I am representing a constituency with 55% voters from the Muslim community. Voting depends on development and how you solve the problems of your citizens. As for the talks about religion, people are now taking them as entertainment. They want a developed nation that will stand alongside America and other developed nations.