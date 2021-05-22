Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Petrol inching to Rs100-mark in Mumbai
Petrol inching to Rs100-mark in Mumbai

The price of petrol is inching closer to 100 in Mumbai, after it surged by 18 paise to reach 99
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:30 AM IST

The price of petrol is inching closer to 100 in Mumbai, after it surged by 18 paise to reach 99.32 per litre on Friday. Diesel price went up by 30 paise, following which the fuel was available for 91.01 per litre.

On Thursday, one litre of petrol was priced at 99.14, while diesel was available for 90.71.

The surge in fuel prices has been witnessed after remaining constant for two days.

Among the metro cities, fuel prices in Mumbai are the highest. In Delhi, petrol and diesel were available at 93.04 and 83.80, respectively. Petrol and diesel were priced at 96.70 and 91.35, respectively, in Hyderabad on Friday, while at Chennai, a litre of petrol was priced at 94.71 and diesel at 88.62.

The prices of fuel remained stable from April 15 to May 3 in Mumbai.

On April 15, petrol was priced at 96.83 per litre and diesel at 87.81 against 96.98 and 87.96, respectively a day earlier. Following May 3, the prices have witnessed a steady surge.

