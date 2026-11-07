Physiotherapist stripped, filmed and robbed of gold, diamond ring and ₹45,000

MUMBAI: A 26-year-old physiotherapist from Mulund was allegedly stripped, filmed and robbed of his gold chain, bracelet and diamond-studded ring by four men who abducted him to an under-construction building in Vikhroli.

The gang also forced him to disclose his debit and credit card PINs, withdrew ₹45,000 from his accounts and threatened to kill him if he approached the police.

The incident took place on November 4, when the victim, a resident of Mulund East, had travelled to Surya Nagar in Vikhroli West to meet a friend. He arrived on a bike taxi around 3.30pm and was walking towards a restaurant when a man allegedly threatened him and directed him to follow another person.

The victim was led to an abandoned, under-construction building and taken to its fourth floor, where three other men were waiting, according to the Parksite police.

The four allegedly threatened him with physical harm and demanded that he hand over his valuables. When he initially resisted, the gang forcibly stripped him and recorded a video, a police officer said.

Fearing for his life, the victim handed over the bracelet, gold chain and diamond-studded ring he was wearing. Finding no cash on him, the accused allegedly took his debit and credit cards and forced him to reveal their PINs.

While two of the men kept the victim confined at the site, the other two went to withdraw money using his cards, eventually taking out ₹45,000, the officer said.

The gang also photographed his identity documents, including his driving licence and PAN card, before fleeing.

They threatened to kill him if he reported the incident to the police.

The victim returned home and recounted the ordeal to his parents, following which he approached the Parksite police station and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered against the four for robbery, wrongful confinement, intentional insult and acts done by several persons in common intention under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police have arrested two of the accused, identified as Rohit Sawant alias Abba, 22, and Rajesh Devar, 23. Both are unemployed and residents of Surya Nagar. Efforts are on to trace the other two accused.