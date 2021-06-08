Pilots’ body moves Bombay HC seeking compensation for Covid victims, priority vaccination

The Federation of Indian Pilots on Tuesday approached the Bombay high court to seek adequate compensation for pilots who succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The pilots’ association is also seeking priority vaccination and insurance coverage for those working during the pandemic, reported news agency PTI.

The association filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre for an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 crore to the families of the deceased pilots. The plea also stated that despite risking their lives to provide dedicated service during the pandemic many pilots have been subjected to pay cuts.

"In such times, several pilots have been infected by the coronavirus and many have lost their lives. Several pilots also face the risk of permanent or temporary disability due to the after-effects of Covid-19, like mucormycosis," the plea stated.





"Despite this, several pilots have been subjected to massive pay cuts since the beginning of 2020," it added.

The PIL has also sought directions to the Centre regarding priority vaccination through the creation of a separate class of Covid-19 first responders as 'Air Transportation Workers', and formulation of a comprehensive insurance scheme.

The Union health ministry defines frontline workers as the personnel from state and central police forces, armed forces, home guards and civil defence volunteers including disaster management volunteers and municipal workers (excluding HCWs), prison staff, revenue officials who are deployed in containment and surveillance activities. They are eligible for free priority vaccination and compensation in case of death due to Covid-19.

Across the country many essential service providers have asked for ‘frontline worker’ statuses and equal compensation in case of death due to Covid-19. In May, another representative body, Indian Pilots’ Guild, a Boeing pilots’ union of Air India, wrote to their chairman requesting adequate compensation for three of their colleagues who lost their lives to Covid-19.

A railway employees’ union, too, has launched a campaign seeking ‘frontline worker’ status for employees who have been working throughout the pandemic.

The petition will be taken up by the court for hearing in due course of time, reported PTI.