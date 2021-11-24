Platform ticket price at Mumbai's CSMT, other stations reverted to 10

The Central Railway on Wednesday announced to restore the price of platform tickets to ₹10 at Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations as the restrictions related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has further eased. The platform ticket price was increased to ₹50 in a bid to limit the crowd on railway platforms amid rising Covid cases.

However, with a sustained decline in new Covid cases, the Central Railway has decided to revert the platform ticket price from ₹50 to ₹10 at CSTM, LTT and other suburban railway platforms. The order will come into effect from November 25.

"In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to revert the platform ticket price from ₹50 to ₹10 at CSMT, DR, LTT, TNA, KYN and PNVL stations with effect from 25 November," the Central Railway notification said.

"In view of the above, all concerned booking staff and supervisors are advised to acknowledge the changes and act accordingly," it added.

The ministry of railways recently decided to discontinue Covid-19 special trains and restore the number, fare and categorisation of regular timetabled trains which are presently operating as Mail/Express Special and Holiday Special due to the pandemic. The Railway Board also requested CRIS to make necessary changes in the software for train bookings and other railways-related services.