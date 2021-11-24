Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Platform ticket price at Mumbai's CSMT, other stations reverted to 10
mumbai news

Platform ticket price at Mumbai's CSMT, other stations reverted to 10

  • The platform ticket price was increased to 50 in a bid to limit the crowd on railway platforms amid rising Covid cases.
The order will come into effect from November 25.(Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
The order will come into effect from November 25.(Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Central Railway on Wednesday announced to restore the price of platform tickets to 10 at Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations as the restrictions related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has further eased. The platform ticket price was increased to 50 in a bid to limit the crowd on railway platforms amid rising Covid cases. 

However, with a sustained decline in new Covid cases, the Central Railway has decided to revert the platform ticket price from 50 to 10 at CSTM, LTT and other suburban railway platforms. The order will come into effect from November 25.

"In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to revert the platform ticket price from 50 to 10 at CSMT, DR, LTT, TNA, KYN and PNVL stations with effect from 25 November," the Central Railway notification said.

"In view of the above, all concerned booking staff and supervisors are advised to acknowledge the changes and act accordingly," it added.

The ministry of railways recently decided to discontinue Covid-19 special trains and restore the number, fare and categorisation of regular timetabled trains which are presently operating as Mail/Express Special and Holiday Special due to the pandemic. The Railway Board also requested CRIS to make necessary changes in the software for train bookings and other railways-related services.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai central railway
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out