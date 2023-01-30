Home / Cities / Mumbai News / PM made 2 lakh-crore provision for state: Shinde

PM made 2 lakh-crore provision for state: Shinde

Published on Jan 30, 2023

While speaking at the four-day program of ‘Global agriculture Expo, 2023’ organised at the Dongre hostel ground in Nashik, Shinde said that all the proposals that are sent to the central government by the state were given instant approval.

A big controversy was stoked after major investment projects that were supposed to come to Maharashtra went to Gujarat in the run-up to the state assembly elections held last year. This had brought major backlash for the state government that is being ruled by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) and BJP as the latter is in power at the centre and in Gujarat. (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a special provision of 2 lakh-crore for several projects and financial assistance to Maharashtra, chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

While speaking at the four-day program of ‘Global agriculture Expo, 2023’ organised at the Dongre hostel ground in Nashik, Shinde said that all the proposals that are sent to the central government by the state were given instant approval.

“PM Modi has made a special provision of 2 lakh-crore for Maharashtra,” Shinde said. “The centre and state stood firm with the common people during difficult times such as the natural calamities among others.”

“When I met the union home minister Amit Shah along with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis recently in Delhi and explained to him the problems being faced by the sugar industry, he promised solutions to all such problems in the coming future,” he added.

A big controversy was stoked after major investment projects that were supposed to come to Maharashtra went to Gujarat in the run-up to the state assembly elections held last year. This had brought major backlash for the state government that is being ruled by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) and BJP as the latter is in power at the centre and in Gujarat.

Sign out