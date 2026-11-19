Police hopefuls can train at civic grounds for free
The move comes amid controversies over paper leaks and other alleged irregularities in the MPSC and other government recruitment exams. In light of this, the government wants to avoid causing further frustration to young aspirants
MUMBAI: Civic and other local bodies across Maharashtra have been instructed to make their grounds, sports complexes and running tracks available to candidates preparing for police recruitment physical tests, free of cost.
The directive, which will positively impact thousands of police recruitment aspirants, was issued by the state urban development department on Tuesday. These facilities will be available to aspiring constables, State Reserve Police Force personnel, police drivers, police officers and other personnel whose recruitment requires a physical fitness test.
The move comes amid controversies over paper leaks and other alleged irregularities in the MPSC and other government recruitment exams. In light of this, the government wants to avoid causing further frustration to young aspirants.
In its circular, it notes that many police aspirants are compelled to spend considerable sums on private training, while others take physical tests without adequate preparation due to lack of facilities.
The decision will benefit candidates, particularly those from rural, semi-urban and economically weaker sections, who often struggle to find suitable grounds and running tracks for regular practice. “Candidates will be allowed to practise between 5 am and 9 am and 4 pm and 8 pm, with these designated as the preferred timings,” said the circular issued to municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the state.
The civic and local bodies have also been directed to provide amenities such as drinking water; clean toilets and changing rooms; adequate lighting arrangements; first-aid facilities and access to a primary healthcare centre; parking facilities.
Municipal bodies will also have to appoint nodal officers to oversee the initiative and maintain registers recording the use of their grounds. They have been asked to coordinate with district administrations and police authorities to finalise practice schedules in advance.
They have also been told to make police recruitment-related reference books, study material and guidance facilities available at municipal libraries. Health check-ups and eye examination camps will also be organised for candidates.
The government clarifies that these facilities must be used exclusively for physical fitness practice. Commercial coaching classes, advertising hoardings and financial transactions will not be permitted on the premises. Political, religious and controversial programmes will also be prohibited at the designated practice venues. The expenditure towards providing these facilities will have to be borne by the respective civic bodies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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