Police informer stabbed to death in Worli spa

MUMBAI: A 50-year-old police informer was killed after being stabbed multiple times by two unknown assailants at a spa in Worli Naka late Tuesday night. According to the Worli police, they were informed about the murder of Guru Waghmare, 50, alias Chulbul Pandey, a resident of Vile Parle only on Wednesday afternoon. HT Image

The police said Waghmare was a well-known informer in Western suburbs and known to several policemen for his network. In the force, he was called Chulbul Pandey because of that.

The officials said Waghmare had gone to the spa Tuesday night and had given the staff a party at Sion on the occasion of his birthday, later when he returned to the spa, two unknown people entered the premises and stabbed him multiple times, slit his throat, and fled.

“He used to take advantage of his contacts and there are several extortion cases registered against him in Mulund and Vile-Parle police stations,” said a police officer.

According to the police, on July 17, it was Guru’s birthday and therefore he had decided to give a party to the spa staff where he visited regularly. He took the staff to Sion. There were three people a woman and Waghmare, who partied in Sion and came back to the spa in Worli Naka.

“The three staffers told him they would come back in a while and left. Meanwhile, two unidentified people entered the spa around 11.30 pm. Waghmare and the woman were inside the spa. They allegedly stabbed him, slit his throat, and fled,” said the police officer.

The Worli police said they were informed about the murder only on Wednesday afternoon around 2 pm.

“We are questioning the 21-year-old woman about the murder and why she has told us about the murder so late. She is telling us that she got afraid and locked the deceased in one room and then only in the morning informed people; however, we are not taking her story as it is and are questioning her. She is telling us that the two people who stabbed Waghmare were unknown to her,” said the police officer.

They even harmed her but she managed to escape, she claimed. The police said they suspect the woman’s role also and are questioning if the spa staff was involved in the crime or if they had hired anybody to carry on the murder.

“We have found the victim was called to the spa by staffers on Tuesday,” said the police officer. “We should detect the case soon,” said a police officer.