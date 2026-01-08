MUMBAI: Pradnya Prabhulkar, a candidate of the Revolutionary Workers Party of India from Ward No 140, was served a notice by the Deonar police under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), citing a potential law and order concern after a participant in her campaign rally was seen carrying a tote bag bearing the Palestinian flag. Police notice to ward 140 candidate over Palestine tote bag sparks poll interference row

Speaking to HT, Prabhulkar said the notice followed a routine campaign event during which police personnel photographed the rally. She was later summoned to the police station, where senior officers raised objections to what they described as the display of Palestinian flags.

“The senior PI alleged that Palestinian flags were carried during the rally and warned that an FIR would be registered if this was repeated,” Prabhulkar said. “He showed us a photograph in which one participant was carrying a tote bag with artwork supporting Palestine. That was the only basis for the notice.”

Terming the police action “baseless”, Prabhulkar said no objection had been raised at the rally itself, either by residents or rival political parties. She subsequently lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO), alleging that the notice amounted to interference in her election campaign.

“A tote bag cannot be construed as a law and order threat,” she said. “A large section of people openly support Palestine. How can that, by itself, lead to riots or unrest?”

Responding to the complaint, the Returning Officer said no action could be taken by the election authorities, as matters of law and order fall under the police’s jurisdiction. “If the police believed that a symbol on a bag could potentially affect law and order, they were within their rights to issue a warning,” the RO said. “Accordingly, she was only asked not to repeat it.”

Despite repeated attempts, Deonar police were unavailable for a comment.