Police starts probe into theft of victim’s jewellery

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 12, 2024 06:14 AM IST

The police have started a probe after a viral video showed some people stealing jewellery and other valuables of a victim of the Kurla bus mishap, identified as Fatima Kaniz Ansari, 55. Police said they are in the process of registering an offence in the matter

MUMBAI: The police have started a probe after a viral video showed some people stealing jewellery and other valuables of a victim of the Kurla bus mishap, identified as Fatima Kaniz Ansari, 55. Police said they are in the process of registering an offence in the matter.

Ansari, an attendant at the Desai hospital, located near the accident spot, was waiting outside the building when the bus hit her.

As she lay trapped under a car, some people, on the pretext of helping her, took her mobile phone, and gold bangles and earrings. In the video, an accused is seen telling others he is taking the jewellery for safe custody and will inform her relatives about it.

“We are checking the mobile camera footage which somebody had taken. We will call the family, who has already told people that they could not find her valuables,” said a police officer. “We will register an offence for theft.”

Follow Us On