Political equations turn topsy-turvy in Sangli, pose challenge for BJP

MUMBAI: With the BJP trying to corner NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil on his home turf Sangli, politicians from across party lines have joined hands to support him. This has resulted in the strange situation of foes turning friends before the local body polls, posing a challenge for the BJP which is currently beset with infighting within the party in Sangli, as its leaders there are upset about the party leadership giving prominence to Gopichand Padalkar, a BJP MLA from Jat and a Dhangar (shepherd) community leader.

Padalkar, has been in the news for the last two weeks for repeatedly attacking NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil. He did it yet again in a public meeting in Sangli two days ago. His below-the-belt remarks are seen as the BJP’s attempt to galvanise the Dhangar community, which is sizable in the district, before the local body polls. The party reportedly believes that support from Dhangars, who are about 10% of the total population, will help them win local bodies, as the Marathas and other OBC communities have already sided with them. Insiders claim that the attack on Patil is also an attempt to compel him to join the BJP, as he has strong support in most talukas in the district.

Unexpectedly, however, Patil has not only gained sympathy from the people but has also got Maratha leaders in the district to rally behind him. Traditionally, Marathas have dominated politics in Sangli.

“Vishal Patil, independent MP and former Congress CM Vasantdada’s grandson, participated in a rally held in support of Jayant Patil and to condemn Padalkar’s jibe,” said a Congress leader from Sangli. “He also said that like the Pandavas and Kauravas got together to retaliate against an attack from the Gandharvas, Maratha community leaders needed to bury their differences and unite to fight against such ‘external’ attacks.”

The leader added that similarly, Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam, putting aside the differences that had erupted during the Lok Sabha elections, supported Jayant Patil. “Even former BJP MP Sanjay Kaka Patil, who fought against Vishal Patil, may tacitly support Jayant Patil in the upcoming elections as part of the strategy for the local body polls,” he said. Some leaders like Vilas Jagtap from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP may also stand by Jayant Patil in the election battle.

Apart from the tussle between the BJP and NCP (SP) in Sangli, the BJP is struggling to keep its house in order in the district. In a recent meeting convened by Chandrakant Patil, guardian minister of the district, two sitting MLAs Sudhir Gadgil and Suresh Khade remained absent. Their wives had tied a rakhi on MP Vishal Patil’s wrist in a function recently. This is believed to be a message by the MLAs about their unhappiness about Chandrakant Patil’s leadership and the BJP’s decision to project Padalkar as its face in the district.

Another former BJP leader Sanjay Kaka Patil, who joined the NCP during the assembly polls after losing to Vishal Patil in the Lok Sabha election last year, recently held a rally against the BJP-led state government on the farmers’ issue in Sangli. “He has also floated an outfit after other BJP leaders opposed his re-induction into the party. He is likely to side with the Congress and NCP (SP) during the elections,” said an NCP (SP) leader.

Hanmant Mohite, a Sangli-based political analyst, said that Sangli politics had taken a complete 360-degree turn since the Lok Sabha and assembly polls. “Sanjay Patil fought against Vishal Patil but now they have a tacit understanding,” he said. “Two BJP MLAs have a soft corner for Jayant Patil and have been opposing their own party leader, Padalkar. On the other hand, former Congress leaders Prithviraj Patil and Jayashree Patil, who fought against the BJP in the assembly polls, are in the BJP now. Similarly, NCP (AP) leaders Vilas Jagtap and Rajendra Deshmukh are unlikely to follow the alliance dharma and support the BJP in the alliance. The BJP has a host of problems in the forthcoming elections, and it will have to tackle them tactfully to deal with the revolt within the alliance.”

Prakash Dhang, the BJP’s Sangli city chief, claimed that there was no infighting. “Our setractors are painting these pictures but we have a very robust unit at the district level with our booth-level and other committees working hard before the local body polls,” he said. “CM Devendra Fadnavis will take a decision on Sanjay Kaka Patil floating an outfit against the ruling alliance. There is no question of sitting MLAs skipping the meeting called by the guardian minister; they kept away as they were out of station. Our leaders have clarified that the remarks against Patil by Padalkar were a reaction to his supporters’ abuse. That episode has now ended.”

Dhang added that the Marathas were with the BJP and there was no question of their rallying behind the opposition, as the government had done everything possible for the community.