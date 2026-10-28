Pollution violations: 105 Ghatkopar construction sites get show-cause notices

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued 270 show-cause notices and 29 stop-work notices to construction sites for violating air pollution mitigation norms between October 1 and 22, with Ghatkopar’s N ward topping the list of show-cause notices at 105, followed by Mulund’s T ward with 52 and R/S ward in Dahisar with 42. Mumbai, India. Oct 24, 2026 - View of Under-construction buildings with the Mumbai skyline in central Mumbai, India. Oct 24, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The three wards together account for 199 notices -- 74% of the total show-cause notices issued across the city during the period, according to the BMC’s environment department’s ward-wise action report.

In a review meeting held on Tuesday, municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide directed officials to take stringent action against developers violating BMC’s 28-point guideline for air pollution control. Bhide instructed officials to ensure that air quality monitoring stations, sensors and associated equipment across Mumbai remain operational at all times.

BMC issues a show-cause notice when an inspector finds a construction site has failed to comply with prescribed dust-control measures, such as covering the sites and scaffolding, using water sprinklers or anti-smog guns, controlling dust during excavation and handling debris, and complying with applicable air-quality monitoring requirements.

The notice seeks an explanation from the developer and directs the site in-charge to address the violations within the stipulated time. If a subsequent inspection finds failure in compliance, the civic body can issue a stop-work notice, directing construction activity to cease. In cases warranting immediate action, the BMC can order work to stop without necessarily following this sequence.

The BMC data shows a concentration of enforcement action in select suburban areas.

H/E ward in Bandra east recorded 19 show-cause notices, followed by P/E ward in Jogeshwari with 15, G/N ward in Dadar with 12 and R/C ward with 10. D ward on Malabar Hill recorded five notices, while K/W ward in Andheri-Juhu accounted for three. Several other wards reported only one or two notices.

The area distribution of stop-work notices, however, differed from show-cause notices. K/S ward in Andheri east recorded the highest number of stop-work notices at eight, followed by K/N ward in Jogeshwari east with four. C ward in Marine Lines, D ward in Malabar Hill, G/N in Dadar, K/W in Andheri west-Juhu and M/W in Chembur recorded two stop-work notices each. N ward in Ghatkopar, despite accounting for the highest number of show-cause notices, received only one stop-work notice during the period.

Interestingly, wards A, B and E covering the Colaba-Byculla area, along with G/S ward in Worli, recorded no show-cause or stop-work notices.

The action comes amid growing concern over Mumbai’s air quality and the contribution of construction activity to dust pollution. “The civic body’s enforcement measures are aimed at ensuring that developers implement prescribed mitigation measures, with stop-work notices serving as a more stringent step when violations persist or warrant immediate intervention,” said an official from BMC’s environment department.

Mumbai records moderate AQI on Tuesday

The city’s overall air quality index (AQI) was registered in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Tuesday, marking a shift away from ‘moderate’ air quality observed over the previous 10 days.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded a 24-hour average AQI at 99 on Tuesday, compared to 105 (moderate) on Monday. While 11 of 24 stations recorded moderate AQI in the range of 143 at BKC and 108 (Malad west and Sewri), the remaining were in the satisfactory category between 98 (Kurla) and 54 (Kandivali west).

CPCB classifies AQI between 51 and 100 as satisfactory, and 101 to 150 as moderate.

While Mumbai inhaled better air on Tuesday, the city experienced moderate AQI for 14 out of 27 days, marked by hazy skies.

Experts attributed the transition to unhealthy air quality to withdrawal of monsoon that took place on October 3. With the present easterly winds, meteorologists said the sea breeze on the west coast is setting in late thereby blocking the dispersal of pollutants.

A senior BMC official attributed the deterioration to meteorological conditions, particularly low wind speeds and temperature inversion, which prevent pollutants from dispersing. “As a result of this phenomenon, pollutants remain trapped in the atmosphere, affecting air quality,” the official told HT last week.