Mumbai, A 24-year-old Master of Dental Surgery student allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai and left behind a six-page note in which she has alleged mental harassment by her boyfriend, a police official said on Tuesday. Postgraduate dental student ends life in Mumbai; her boyfriend, named in 6-page note, held

The postgraduate student, Stuti Sonawane, was found hanging at her home in the Antop Hill area on Monday, he said, adding her boyfriend Fazal Mohammad Khan , an insurance agent, was arrested from Lower Parel in central Mumbai.

According to the note, the woman's friends knew about her troubles with her boyfriend and would often joke and say, "We don't want to see you in the fridge", police stated.

The Antop Hill police station official said the deceased left behind a six-page purported suicide note in her room in which she has mentioned the name of Khan and accused him of constant harassment.

Based on her parents' complaint, the accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , including 108 , he said.

Police, quoting the note found in Sonwane's room, said the MDS student was in a relationship with Khan, who would suspect her of cheating and make hurtful remarks about her character.

The suicide came to light when Sonawane did not step out of her room till about 11 am on Monday. Her worried parents called out to her, but got no response. They then broke open the room's door and found their daughter hanging from the ceiling, said police.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

During probe, police found that the victim and the accused, a resident of Worli, met via a dating application and were in a relationship since last one year.

Further investigation was underway, the official added.

