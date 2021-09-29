Potholes in Kalyan make life difficult for motorists during monsoon

The stretches of Shahad Bridge and Mharal Junction that fall on the busy Kalyan-Murbad Road, are riddled with potholes, resulting in severe traffic jams during the peak hours. Motorists taking this stretch have also complained of incidents of bikes skidding due to the bad condition of the roads.

The Kalyan-Murbad road connects further to Malshej Ghat and Ahmednagar.

“The condition of the Shahad Bridge is the same every year. There are potholes all over the bridge as soon as it starts raining. Many a time, my bike has skidded on the bridge due to the potholes. The bridge is a vital one and still the authorities don’t come up with a permanent solution,” said Rakesh Jain, 27, a motorist who takes the bridge to connect to Murbad for work daily.

Similarly, motorists have been complaining about the Mharal Junction, which has several potholes throughout the monsoon. Whenever it stops raining, there is a lot of dust on this stretch.

A social activist from Mharal, Ashwin Bhoir, said, “The Public Works Department officials have claimed that they will be concretising the road after the monsoon. However, we have asked them to make the road safe at least with some temporary work now as it is very risky to ride on it.”

Sanjay Utawar, deputy engineer of PWD, Thane, said, “For the Shahad Bridge, we have requested the traffic police to give us a block on one lane at night so that we can repair the stretch. Since the bridge is busy throughout the day, we can only do the work at night. Similarly, for the Mharal Junction, we have a project of cement concretisation of a 3.5km-stretch finalised. This work will begin after the monsoon. The project cost is ₹31Cr. Till then, what we have been doing is filling the potholes with metal blocks as during the rainy days, that is the only way to repair the potholes.”