Powai residents rally against proposed GCC, seek public hearing

Mumbai: Nearly 1,200 residents of Powai and Chandivali including senior citizens, youngsters and children participated in a protest march on Sunday against the proposed 30,000-seater Global Capability Centre (GCC) at Powai. Nearly 1,200 residents of Powai and Chandivali including senior citizens, youngsters and children participated in the protest march on Sunday (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Protestors carried banners and placards bearing the words ‘Save Powai’, which urged the authorities to build roads, parking lots and other necessary infrastructure before pressing ahead with the project. ‘Gridlock is not a vibe’, said one placard; ‘Plan first, build later’, said another; while the main banner feared the project would lead to more traffic, pollution and water shortage.

“Our foremost concern is the additional traffic burden expected from the proposed developments, which could choke the area,” said Ranjan Khanna from the Powai Action Forum (PAF), which organised the march. “We will now approach the state government seeking a public hearing, where the concerns of more than 100,000 residents of Powai and Chandivali can be formally placed before the authorities.”

Sunday’s protest was preceded by a signature campaign against the proposed GCC which was endorsed by more than 5,000 people, Khanna said.

The proposed GCC will comprise a hub for strategic, technical, and operational work for a host of corporate companies.The project is being executed by BGRE, earlier known as Brookfield Property, in partnership with the state government.

While the government claims the GCC will generate employment and boost the economy, the PAF fears it could severely congest roads and footpaths in the residential area around Powai Lake and pose challenges during health and other emergencies.

As per the forum’s estimates, the GCC and related developments could result in 20,000-25,000 vehicles and 100,000 people transiting through the area everyday. Shortage of parking space would result in vehicles spilling onto residential streets, internal roads and footpaths, further reducing road capacity and affecting pedestrian movement, protestors said.

They also feared that traffic congestion would obstruct ambulances and fire tenders and delay access to Hiranandani Hospital, potentially affecting response times during medical emergencies.

‘BMC at fault’

At the rally, protestors blamed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allowing rapid residential and commercial development in Powai without creating adequate supporting infrastructure. Thousands of residential and commercial units had come up in Powai and Chandivali over the past 15-20 years, while crucial infrastructure projects, such as Development Plan (DP) roads, remained incomplete, they alleged.

For instance, the proposed 90-foot road in Chandvali, originally planned in 1990, was yet to be constructed, although a tender was floated by the BMC in 2023, protestors said.

Similarly, crucial DP roads connecting Chandivali to Powai and Sakinaka to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) were yet to take off.

“These roads can significantly improve connectivity and ease traffic pressure in the Powai-Chandivali area. But construction work is yet to start in all three cases,” said a protestor who did not wish to be identified.

“If the BMC cannot keep pace with new development, it must stop issuing approvals for new projects,” said Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder, Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association.

A BGRE spokesperson said as a responsible corporate citizen, it was committed to Powai’s well-being through green spaces, sustainable mobility and community engagement.

“We respect the concerns raised by residents and will continue to work with the community and all stakeholders to address them constructively. All development is undertaken with requisite statutory approvals and as per applicable statutory guidelines,” the spokesperson said.