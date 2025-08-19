MUMBAI: The pregnant Bangladeshi woman who had fled from the JJ hospital on Thursday morning was rearrested by the JJ Marg police from Ghansoli in Navi-Mumbai. She had been initially arrested for illegally living in India, and after her escape the police posed as delivery boys and tracked her down in three days. Pregnant Bangladeshi woman who fled from JJ Hospital rearrested

After she was first arrested by the Navi Mumbai police on August 7, the five-month pregnant woman, Rubina Irshad Shaikh, 21, got herself admitted to the JJ hospital claiming she had a fever and a cold. On August 14, she fled.

On January 13 the Vashi police had registered an offence against Rubina, her mother, sisters, and minor brother. They had arrested her mother and learnt that she was a Bangladeshi national who had married Irshad Shaikh in Jharkhand in 1998.

After Rubina’s arrest, she was held at the Byculla women’s prison where she told the authorities that she was pregnant and feeling unwell. On August 11, the prison authorities took her to JJ Hospital where she was admitted to ward number 10. According to the police, Rubina pretended to go to the washroom and fled the hospital.

A police officer said, “Our teams had even posed as delivery boys and entered her building and got details about her from other residents.” The police found out that she was hiding at the Talavali in Ghansoli and soon arrested her again.

The JJ Marg police have registered an offence against her under sections 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.