Private RTO agent booked for demanding bribe in Navi Mumbai

Accused Kamlesh Singh, from the RTO office at Panvel has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said Madhavi Rajekumbhar, deputy superintendent of police-ACB, Thane, in an official release. HT Image

Singh allegedly demanded ₹18,000 from the complainant, who wanted RTO permission to get a vehicle modified. The complainant approached the ACB about the bribe demand by Singh, the release said.

Meanwhile, the agent brought down the amount to ₹16,000 after negotiations with the complainant, the release said.

After verifying the complaint and upon confirmation of the bribe demand, the ACB on Friday registered a case against Singh, it said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.