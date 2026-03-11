MUMBAI: The privileges committee of the state legislative council has recommended 30 days’ simple imprisonment for NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More from Ahilyanagar district, for making “insulting” remarks against legislative council chairperson and BJP leader Ram Shinde during a campaign rally for municipal council elections in November last year. For the recommendation to take effect, the council must approve it. Privileges panel recommends jail time for NCP (SP) leader

More is a close associate of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who defeated Shinde in the 2024 assembly elections. More had allegedly insulted Shinde during an election rally for the Jamkhed Municipal Council in November last year.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad, who heads the committee, announced the punishment on Tuesday. The breach of privilege motion against More was moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar during the winter session of the state legislature.

Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairperson of the council, had accepted the motion and directed the authorities to conduct an inquiry against More and register a first information report (FIR).

MLCs Shrikant Bhartiya and Darekar attended six meetings to deliberate the matter. Lad noted that the panel viewed the incident as a serious breach of privilege and an insult to the dignity of the house.

“Going by the gravity of the foul language used by NCP (SP) worker Suryakant More against chairman Ram Shinde, the incident is considered a rare case. We recommend 30 days of civil imprisonment to More,” Lad said.

He, however, pointed out that the punishment would technically lapse once the council’s proceedings are adjourned till the next session.

Lad said, “Such punishment becomes void once the working of the council is suspended until the next session. In such a case, More will walk out of prison once the session ends. Hence, the committee recommends that the remaining days of imprisonment be completed during the next session of the council.’’