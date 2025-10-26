Proposal for city’s second underground metro sent to Centre for approval

MUMBAI: The proposal for Mumbai’s second underground metro corridor has gathered pace, with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) forwarding it to the Centre for approval. Estimated to cost ₹23,487 crore, the 17.4-km Metro Line 11 will run between Anik Depot in Sion and the Gateway of India, connecting the eastern edge of south Mumbai with the suburbs through a fully underground route.

The new corridor-an extension of Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Thane–Kasarvadavali) being built by the MMRDA- will pass beneath some of Mumbai’s most congested localities, including Wadala, Byculla, Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market, Horniman Circle, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), before terminating at the Gateway of India.

“Alignment has been more or less finalised, and we have approached the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the loan component of the project,” an MMRCL official said. The Centre is expected to vet the proposal and its costing before giving a formal go-ahead.

At Anik Depot, the line will have a car depot and an integrated parking facility for BEST buses. The BEST Undertaking is already planning multi-level bus parking and commercial use of depot land at several locations. The new line will serve as a crucial link between the eastern suburbs and south Mumbai, running almost parallel to the Central Railway and offering an interchange at Wadala.

Officials said the corridor’s alignment has been designed to serve areas that are currently distant from suburban railway stations, while complementing the routes of existing BEST bus services.

Earlier this Diwali, MMRCL invited tenders to appoint an interim consultant for the project. The consultant will finalise alignment and station locations, conduct geotechnical and condition surveys, prepare preliminary tunnel and station designs, and draft civil tender packages. They will also plan for traffic diversions, muck disposal, and the rehabilitation and resettlement of project-affected persons (PAPs).

The Maharashtra government had approved the implementation of Metro Line 11 in September. The project will require around 22.7 hectares of land-20.35 hectares of government land and 2.36 hectares of private land- for completion.