MUMBAI: Addressing the communal hate speech that happened in Mumbai during the Ram Navami rally on April 6, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on April 19 filed an official complaint with the Sahar police station, demanding the invoking of sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) pertaining to the promoting of religious enmity, acts endangering the integrity of India, intentional breach of peace and criminal intimidation. PUCL files FIR against Hindutva bodies for hate speech during Ram Navami rally

After videos of the event were earlier put up by a journalist, the police registered an FIR on April 8 and arrested three individuals: Rajesh Bidaniya, Amit Pathak and Omkar Dalvi, under Sections 296 (obscene acts and songs in public places) and 3(5) (organised crime) of the BNS.

The Ram Navami rally, organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, Sahar Zilla, and its constituent members such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini, was taken out from Sher-e-Punjab to Aarey Colony. The crowd was allegedly heard shouting hateful slogans against Muslims and communal songs were played openly during the rally. Journalist Kunal Purohit, who spent a few hours in the procession, shared details, along with videos, highlighting the fact that the police made no effort to curb the hatred.

PUCL’s complaint, apart from asking for the arrest of the organisers, highlighted multiple Supreme Court directions issued in 2023, which have directed the police to take suo motu action in cases of hate speech and any action that attracts penalties under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between two religious groups), 153B (prejudicial imputations to national integration) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious sentiments) and 505 (statements inciting public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Criticising the conduct of the police who were present in large numbers at the rally, PUCL body stated that not only did they provide tacit permission for hate speech but were also shielding the perpetrators as shown by the videos.

Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella organisation of several Hindutva organisations, has been repeatedly organising provocative rallies in Maharashtra such as the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha since November 2022. “Multiple hate speech FIRs are pending against its organisers and speakers, including political leaders, who have made hate speeches at these rallies and events,” PUCL highlighted, adding that such rallies were filled with false and divisive narratives in the name of “love jihad” and “land jihad”, called for the economic and social boycott of Muslims and openly incited violence against the community.