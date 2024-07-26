Pune weather: 4 dead, schools closed as IMD issues orange rain warning, rivers surge; red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri

The India Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall in the Konkan region and adjacent ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, on Friday, July 26. Isolated heavy rain is also expected in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Maharashtra's Pune, where at least four persons died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, while several houses and residential societies in low-lying areas in the city were inundated, following which people are being evacuated, officials said. (PTI)

Due to a persistent cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjacent Bangladesh, along with strong westerly winds along the west coast, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Maharashtra over the next couple of days, the IMD said in its latest forecast.

Heavy rains in Pune led to the deaths of at least four people. Two were feared trapped under debris from a landslide in Lavasa while two people were reported missing and feared drowned in Katraj and Nanayan Peth.

Red alert issued for these regions of Maharashtra

Raigad: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations; extremely heavy rainfall likely in isolated areas.

Ratnagiri: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations; extremely heavy rainfall likely in isolated areas.

Orange alert issued for these regions of Maharashtra

Satara: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few locations; extremely heavy rainfall likely in isolated areas.

Palghar: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places.

Thane: Heavy to very heavy rainfall most likely at a few places.

Mumbai: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places.

Sindhudurg: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places.

Pune: Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated ghat areas; moderate rain in plains likely.

Kolhapur: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated ghat areas; light to moderate rain in plains likely.

Pune rain alert

• Schools in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune city, and several taluks including Bhor, Velha, Mulshi, Maval, Khadakwasla dam area, Khed, Junnar, and Ambegaon will be closed on July 26

• Heavy rainfall in the Panshet Dam catchment area has filled the reservoir to 83 per cent of its capacity. If inflow continues to rise, there is a high likelihood of water discharge from the dam.

• The irrigation department issued an advisory to avoid entering riverbed and to immediately move agricultural pumps, equipment, and animals, as water has been released from Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River.

• Authorities reported that the Mulshi dam is at full capacity due to heavy rainfall. They are releasing 640 cusecs of water into the Indrayani river basin from the dam’s spillway.

• Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar announced the deployment of Army and NDRF teams in affected areas like Ekta Nagar on Sinhagad Road as a precautionary measure.