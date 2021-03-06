IND USA
Milind Ekbote (In White scarf and cap) is the executive president of Samasta Hindu Aghadi. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Pune-based Hindutva leader booked for 'promoting enmity'

Satish Kale, a leader of Maratha Seva Sangh, Sambhaji Brigade, lodged a complaint against him at Kondhwa police station in Pune city.
PTI, Pune
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:37 PM IST

A case has been registered against Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, prime accused in the Bhima- Koregaon violence case, for allegedly promoting enmity between groups through his remarks made recently, a Pune police official said on Saturday.

Satish Kale, a leader of Maratha Seva Sangh, Sambhaji Brigade, lodged a complaint against him at Kondhwa police station in Pune city.

Ekbote, who is the executive president of Samasta Hindu Aghadi, objected to the construction of a religious place for a minority community in Kondhwa and passed objectionable remarks that may "promote enmity between different groups", the complaint against him said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against him, the police official said.

