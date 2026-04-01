Rail forums threaten stir after woman commuter injured by stone flung from tracks

MUMBAI: Three days after a serious stone-throwing incident took place between Parel and Dadar railway stations, the women’s wings of rail passenger associations on Tuesday demanded stricter laws and action against offenders involved in stone-pelting. The railway police have not yet been able to nab the unknown culprit who flung a stone at Gauri Narvekar, who was travelling on the CSMT-Badlapur fast local on Friday evening. The associations have threatened a public agitation after April 15 if no decision is taken by Central Railway (CR) authorities. An unknown culprit flung a stone at Gauri Narvekar, who was travelling on the CSMT-Badlapur local on Friday.

In their meeting with Harish Mina, divisional railway manager (CR), the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh (MRPS) delegation raised crucial points about commuter safety and smooth travel. Mina did not respond to messages from HT but sources said that during the discussion, the passenger associations asserted that if the CR authorities did not heed their demands, commuters would be forced to launch an agitation.

The MRPS said the stone-pelting vandalism reflected “a serious failure of surveillance and passenger protection systems”. “We demand time-bound investigation and accountability, compensation and lifelong medical support to the victim,” read the letter submitted to the CR authorities.

MRPS member Vandana Sonawane said the delegation demanded immediate action against the culprit. “We have demanded CCTV coverage and RPF deployment on vulnerable stretches,” she said. “We want the ladies’ compartments to be clubbed together at the centre of the 12-car trains for better security and safety. We have been informed by the DRM that there are no CCTVs on the stretch where the crime took place.”

A police team has been constituted to track the accused, with efforts underway to obtain CCTV footage from outside the railway premises and on the Parel station platforms. “We have been continuously installing CCTVs in mid-sections that are prone to stone-throwing incidents but the Parel-Dadar stretch was never a critical point and so there aren’t any CCTVs there,” said a CR official.

Narvekar was standing on the footboard of the heavily crowded Badlapur fast when a large stone struck her below the eye. After the train halted at Dadar, she was rushed to Sion Hospital where she received three stitches.

“When the railways collect crores of rupees in fines, for which they appoint ticket-checking staff, why can’t they have more Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff? There are hardly any RPF personnel at railway stations and platforms,” said Lata Argade, President of the Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers’ Association.

The passenger associations have also suggested the clubbing of women’s coaches and other measures for safety of female passengers. “We have demanded dedicated security for women commuters, pink demarcated boarding zones/platform areas for women and strict protection of handicapped compartments,” said MRPS member Siddesh Desai. “If our demands are not addressed by April 15, we will be forced to go on a public agitation.” Desai said the details of the stir were yet to be worked out.