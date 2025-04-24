Raj Kundra moves HC for quashing of LOC in porn racket case

MUMBAI: Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the Look-Out Circular (LOC) issued against him in connection with the 2021 pornography case. He has also urged the court to suspend the LOC temporarily until his petition is decided. Mumbai, India- February 19, 2024: Photo shoot with businessman and bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty`s husband Raj Kundra at Juhu, February 19, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

A Look-Out Circular is a directive issued by authorities to monitor and restrict the movement of individuals wanted in criminal or legal cases, preventing them from leaving or entering the country undetected.

Raj’s plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing before the division bench comprising Justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak on Wednesday. However, the bench directed the registry to list the matter before the appropriate bench.

The case dates back to February 2021, when Mumbai Police began investigating an alleged pornographic content racket in which women were reportedly coerced into acting in adult films. Kundra was arrested later that year after being named as a key conspirator. The explicit content was allegedly disseminated through subscription-based mobile applications such as HotHit Movies and Hotshots, as well as websites including Hothitmovies, Nuefliks, and Escapenow.

In his petition, filed through advocate Prashant Patil, Kundra noted that after being released on bail on 20 September 2021, the high court had directed him not to leave India without prior permission. A British national and frequent traveller for personal and professional commitments, Kundra said he has been granted permission to travel abroad over 20 times since his release.

Despite this, the LOC—which was issued before his arrest—remains active, causing repeated delays and intense scrutiny during his international travel. Kundra submitted that this has resulted in significant distress and hardship.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, advocate Prashant Patil stated, “My client Raj Kundra has been arguing on his case for discharge for the last four years. There is no allegation against him for any breach of condition till date. In spite of his diligent conduct, he has to face hardships during his travels due to the Look-Out Circular issued against him by the Mumbai police in 2021. This LoC affects his fundamental right to travel abroad.”

Kundra further contended that since the investigation is complete and he is out on bail, there is no justification for the LOC to remain in force. “The LOC continues to be enforced and is violating the petitioner’s fundamental rights,” his plea stated.

He also alleged that the LOC was issued in a “casual and mechanical manner,” lacking proper justification and reflecting a “complete non-application of mind.” He argued that the move is arbitrary and in violation of the principles of natural justice.