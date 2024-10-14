Raj Thackeray to go solo for state polls

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray said that his party would be going solo for the state polls and would be a part of the next government. MNS President Raj Thackeray interacting with party members at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena state level office bearers meeting at Nesco, Goregaon on Sunday. (Satish Bate/ HT PHOTO)

Addressing the party workers at NESCO, Goregaon on Sunday, he slammed all political parties and said when the money is distributed during the election, all the political parties will distribute it. Take it for sure but vote for the MNS candidate. In his speech, he maintained distance from the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

During his address, Raj criticised the happenings of Maharashtra politics and how people have changed sides. “You contest elections with someone and then join hands with someone….when you see parties being broken,” said Raj, adding that he aspires to make a Maharashtra that would never bow down before Delhi. “Don’t allow Maharashtra to be ruined,” he said.

He also slammed the Adani group which was taking away lands in Maharashtra including airports and ports.

Speaking on the Maratha reservation, Thackeray said that the reservation was not possible as it needed amendments in the central law, and all leaders knew about this. Yet they were clamouring for it.

Thackeray further slammed the state government for the Ladki Bahin scheme and said that it will drain the state’s finances and in some months the state government will not have money to pay salaries. “No one had demanded Ladki Bahin scheme and instead government ensure that women become self-sufficient,’’ said Thackeray.

He said that instead of free power for farmers, the government must give them uninterrupted power. Thackery claimed that if he came to power, everyone would get work, and it would not be given based on caste.