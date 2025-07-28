Raj visits Uddhav on 65th birthday, fuels speculations of political alliance

MUMBAI: In what is being perceived as a step forward in a political alliance between the estranged cousins, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray visited Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree, Uddhav’s Bandra residence to wish him on his 65th birthday on Sunday. Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray was greeted by his party workers on his birthday at his residence in Bandra. MNS chief Raj Thackeray also paid him a visit. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)

This is the first birthday visit by Raj to Matoshree after he left the Shiv Sena and formed the MNS in March 2006 although he has visited for other reasons over the years. “Raj has visited me after several years to wish me on my birthday,” said Uddhav. “This increased my happiness manifold, and I hope it brings more happiness in the coming years.”

The continuing speculation about the two cousins reuniting had intensified when they addressed a rally on July 5 in Mumbai to oppose the alleged imposition of Hindi in schools by the state government. During the joint rally, which happened after 19 years, Uddhav said they had “come together to stay together”, while Raj said that the Marathi people wanted to fulfil the dream of the late Bal Thackeray. However, he later declared that the political reconciliation would be decided later and would be formally announced if it happened.

Insiders from the MNS and Sena (UBT) point to the presence of the second-rung leaders of both parties as significant. Raj was accompanied by Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai and Avinash Abhyankar while the Sena (UBT)’s Bhaskar Jadhav, Arvind Sawant and Raut were also present. Raj was warmly welcomed by Raut at the gates of Kalanagar colony, while Uddhav came to the doorstep of his bungalow and hugged him. He came down again to see Raj off after the 20-minute meeting.

In his post on X after the meeting, Raj Thackeray added some grist to the conjecture mill by referring to Uddhav as the Shiv Sena party chief. “On the occasion of the birthday of my elder brother, Shiv Sena Party chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, I visited Matoshree, the residence of the late Hon Shri Balasaheb Thackeray to extend my greetings,” went the post.

Raj calling Uddhav Shiv Sena chief, given the split in the party and the name and symbol officially going to Eknath Shinde, is considered politically significant. The fact that he posted a photograph of the two in front of Bal Thackeray’s picture is also being seen as a message. Uddhav, on his part, said that there was nothing wrong with the appellation, since there was no other Sena in existence.

Senior Sena (UBT) leader Bhaskar Jadhav said that the cousins’ meeting was an indicator of “what is expected to happen in future and what was dreamt of by the Marathi manoos”. “This is an auspicious day for us,” he said. Maharashtra was divided for the last two decades and has come together now.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that calling the meeting a political alliance was a big statement. “It is a matter of happiness if the two brothers are coming together,” he said. “We wish them good luck. As far as the alliance between their parties is concerned, it is the wish of some leaders of some parties but what Maharashtra wishes for is more important. What the state’s wish is has been witnessed in the assembly elections and will be seen in the forthcoming local body polls.”

Mumbai-based political analyst Hemant Desai said that though it would be too premature to speak on the reconciliation, Raj had taken a step forward in that direction. “By choosing the occasion of his cousin’s birthday, he has multiplied his political value,” he said. “It would be difficult to pretend that today’s visit was a signal by the brothers of an alliance, but it would not even be very easy for Raj to back out, as this would harm his credibility.”

Maharashtra will fight over 85% of the local body polls by the end of the year. According to insiders, if Raj and Uddhav fight together, they could change the political equations in the Mumbai, Thane and Nashik civic bodies.