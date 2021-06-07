Rape case: Pearl Puri’s bail plea to be heard on Friday

Aditi Kadam, sessions judge, Vasai will hear the bail plea of television actor Pearl Puri, 31, who was arrested by Waliv police on Friday for allegedly raping a five-year-old at a film set in Vasai on June 11. Additional public prosecutor Jaiprakash Patil confirmed on Monday. The accused had applied for bail on Saturday and the plea came up before the court on Monday. Puri has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

The incident allegedly took place at a filming site in Naigaon, Vasai in October 2019, said Sanjaykumar Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commmissionerate.

The victim and her mother, who is also a television actor, were on the set. The minor’s mother learned about the incident after the child complained of abdomen pain. Her father, who had worked with Puri, filed a complaint at the Versova police station. The case was transferred to Waliv police and after the probe, it was found that Puri had a role in the incident. He was called to Waliv police station on Friday and was arrested, said Patil.

The defence counsel for Puri said before the court that the minor did not mention about the sexual assault but the police have medical report of the victim and is on record.

Sources said that the minor’s father had recorded her statement in October 2019 which he submitted to Versova police while filing the complaint.