Rape survivor starts hunger strike outside ACP’s office as accused gets pre-arrest bail

Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2024 07:42 AM IST

THANE: A 36-year-old rape survivor has resorted to a hunger strike outside the office of the assistant commissioner of police in Ambarnath after the alleged perpetrator, her father-in-law, secured a pre-arrest bail. The woman claimed she was facing threats to her life and would continue to protest until the accused was arrested.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the woman’s police complaint, her father-in-law raped her when they were alone at home last month. “My husband was not at home for two or three days. On April 9, my children went to school and my mother-in-law went to her relatives’ place. Taking advantage of the same, my father-in-law forced himself upon me. I immediately informed my husband and mother-in-law about it, but they tried to convince me that it was very normal in their community. But my family supported me and, on April 11, I came to Ambarnath police station. Based on my complaint, an FIR was registered against my father-in-law under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code,” she said.

The woman then claimed that despite repeatedly informing the police about the whereabouts of her father-in-law, he wasn’t arrested. She said that her father-in-law and others in the family “are threatening to beat me and ruin my children’s lives” if she doesn’t withdraw the complaint. “I will conduct a protest outside the police station and the ACP’s office in Ambarnath until the accused is arrested because, otherwise, there is a threat to my life,” she added.

While ACP Suresh Varade did not respond to calls and messages, deputy commissioner of police Sudhakar Pathare said he was unaware of the protest but assured he would investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

